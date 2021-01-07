Dirty dining: Moldy food, no employee training and more issues at area restaurants

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues that included unsafe food temperatures and improper storage of raw meat. One restaurant had moldy food on-site, and others were not up to date on employee training.

Here is what inspectors found.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 4638 S.R. 64 East, Bradenton

An inspector observed a lemon with a mold-like growth in a walk-in cooler. A restaurant operator discarded the item.

Noodles, cooked onions, cut tomatoes, pico de gallo, cooked pork ribs, chicken wings, raw beef and cheese sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A restaurant operator stated that a repair order had been been placed for the cooling unit, and maintenance workers were present during the inspection. The restaurant operator could not produce documentation of the walk-in cooler temperature or internal food temperatures from that day. The restaurant operator placed the potentially hazardous foods and other items in the cooler on ice and opened the connecting door to the walk-in freezer to reduce air temperature in the unit.

Scoop handles were in direct contact with ready-to-eat food on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Clean utensils were not stored inverted to prevent contamination.

A follow-up inspection was required.

China Wok II, 4945 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Raw chicken was stored with ready-to-eat pork in a reach-in freezer.

Raw animal foods with different minimum cooking temperatures (beef and shrimp) were stored together.

Dry rice was stored in a metal trash bin.

An inspector observed a cracked egg at room temperature on cook line shelving. A restaurant operator discarded it.

A container of raw shell eggs was stored at an ambient temperature greater than 45 degrees. A restaurant operator placed the eggs in a cooler.

Fresh garlic in oil was being held at ambient temperature on the cook line. A restaurant operator placed it in a reach-in cooler.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were preparing/handling food. A certified food safety manager arrived during the inspection.

No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

Fried chicken stored in a reach-in cooler was not date-marked.

A wet wiping cloth was stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

Flooring behind cook line equipment was soiled.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

Hood filters were soiled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Ghost Street Kitchen, 4816 14th St. W., Bradenton

During a follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector again observed meat held at an unsafe temperature. A meat gyro cone was spinning on a spit, but the heating element was not turned on, according to the inspector.

There was still no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

Tacos el Guero (food truck), 835 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton

During a follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector again found employee training issues. There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

The business’ food license number was not properly displayed on the vehicle.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

The Saucy Crawfish, 3142 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

During a follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector again found employee training issues. A restaurant operator could not show proof of required training for five employees who were working at the establishment.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.