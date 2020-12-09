Dirty dining: Mislabeled fish, chemicals with food, unwashed hands and more issues at area restaurants

Restaurants in Manatee County have reopened for dine-in service, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants has resumed routine inspections for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues that included incorrect identification of a seafood product and chemicals stored near food.

Multiple restaurants were also cited when cooks failed to wash hands after cracking raw eggs and then proceeded to touch food.

Here is what inspectors found.

Star Fish Company, 12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez

Multiple quantities of scallops, multiple quantities of shrimp, grouper, slaw and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Butter that had been held overnight in a steam table also measured at higher than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for all of the items due to temperature abuse.

Bug repellent was stored over soup at a bar. An employee moved it from the area.

Shellfish tags were not maintained in chronological order according to the last date that the food was served at the restaurant.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date that the food was served.

The establishment was not maintaining shellfish tags for at least 90 days. An inspector observed only 60 days of oyster tags. The inspector educated a manager on proper procedure.

A scratch pad was stored in an employee handwash sink.

Proof of required training was not available for one employee.

Fish that was for sale in a fish market was labeled as Scottish salmon. According to an invoice reviewed by an inspector, the fish was actually a product of Chile. A restaurant operator removed the incorrect signage.

There was a buildup of mold-like substance on the gaskets of a reach-in freezer in the fish market.

The handle and one side of a microwave were heavily soiled, according to an inspector.

Three sets of tongs were stored on an oven door handle. Corrective action was taken.

A hood and vents in a kitchen area were soiled.

A follow-up inspection was required.

IHOP, 6320 S.R. 64, Bradenton

An inspector observed a restaurant operator crack raw eggs using both hands and then fail to wash hands afterward. The operator then touched to-go containers and cooked hashbrowns. The inspector discussed proper handwashing procedure with the restaurant operator. Corrective action was taken.

While washing hands at the direction of the inspector, the restaurant operator failed to do so for the required 10-15 seconds. The inspector again advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

There was standing water in the bottom of reach-in coolers.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

Cutting boards on the cook line had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

5th Season Diner & Steak, 6515 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed a cook crack raw eggs with gloved hands and then fail to wash hands. The cook then proceeded to touch a biscuit and cut it in half. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

An open package of shredded mozzarella in a walk-in cooler was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint.

Hood filters above a flat top grill at the cook line were soiled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Subway, 3517 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton

Peroxide cleaning solution was stored over tomatoes at a food prep station. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

An employee cell phone was stored at a prep sink. Corrective action was taken.

Employee food and drink was stored in a storage area for food to be served to customers.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 5105 14th St. W., Bradenton

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

There was a 12 inch by 4 inch gap in a ceiling above a walk-in cooler.

There was grease accumulated on the floor at the cook line.

There was a buildup of dust on the ceiling over the cook line.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.