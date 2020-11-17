Aldi recalls snack bags sold in Florida, New York, 12 other states and via Instacart

Aldi recalled 8-packs of its store brand Southern Grove On the Go Sweet & Salty Trail Mix 8 Pack Caddies for a packaging problem leading to a food allergy issue.

The recall notice written for FDA posting by manufacturer Kanan Enterprises says a customer alerted Kanan that almonds were in the trail mix. Almonds aren’t supposed to be in the trail mix and aren’t a listed ingredient. That makes the almonds an undeclared allergen.

“People who have an allergy to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” reads the reminder in the recall notice.

The recalled bags are 1.5 ounces, were sold in packs of eight and have a best by date of July 27, 2021. They were sold at Aldi stores in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia and through Instacart.

Customers can toss the trail mix or return it to the store for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Kanan at 800-860-5464, Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.