Need Thanksgiving dinner plans? These local restaurants will do the cooking for you

Like many celebrations in 2020, Thanksgiving might look different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some hosts will add in extra safety precautions, while others will subtract from the number of usual dinner guests. Either way, allowing someone else do the cooking this Thanksgiving could remove a lot of stress from the equation.

These local restaurants are all set to help with one of the holiday’s most essential elements: good food. Premade and carryout dinner options will take the shopping and prep work out of your Turkey Day and leave more time to relax.

Many restaurants will also be open for dine-in service on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are some options for a hassle-free holiday feast around Bradenton.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans offers a complete to-go Thanksgiving spread for a decent price. Order ahead for carryout, delivery or curbside pickup. The restaurant’s “Farmhouse Feast” meals are available in servings for four, eight or 10 people ($59.99-$124.99). Choose ham or turkey as a main dish with sides of dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, rolls and pumpkin pie. Additional sides are available à la carte. The meals come cold and take up to two hours to heat, according to the restaurant’s website.

Bob Evans restaurants will also be open on Thanksgiving Day with special holiday plates for those who want to dine in.

Details: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 4115 14th St. W., Bradenton and 7393 State Road 70, Bradenton.

Info: bobevans.com.

Boston Market

Boston Market offers a selection of turkey, ham or prime rib Thanksgiving meals for carry-out that come complete with mashed potatoes, rolls, pie and other sides. The meals are chilled and simply require heating, and options for 4-6 or 12 people are available ($79.99-$159.99). You can also pick out individual mains and sides. Heat-and-serve or hot catered meals are also available for delivery.

The restaurant will also be open for dine-in service on Thanksgiving Day.

Details: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 5002 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Info: bostonmarket.com.

The Capital Grille

If you’re looking for more of a white tablecloth experience, The Capital Grille in Sarasota offers a traditional holiday meal with a touch of gourmet. The full à la carte dinner menu is also available. Seats go fast, so reserve them early. The restaurant is also offering a medley of Thanksgiving sides to-go that serve 4-6 people ($125).

Details: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 180 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Adults: $43. Children: $15. Reservations recommended.

Info: thecapitalgrille.com.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

At Cracker Barrel, Thanksgiving is a specialty. “Heat n’ serve” and to-go meals can be ordered as soon as 24 hours in advance. The meals include roasted turkey breast or sugar-cured ham, a host of sides, pumpkin and pecan pie. Options that serve 4-6 or 8-10 people are available ($69.99-$139.99).

The restaurant chain is also open for dine-in and takeout on Thanksgiving with a traditional holiday meal offering.

Details: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Dine-in Thanksgiving meal available starting at 11 a.m. 2203 Cortez Road W., Bradenton and 636 67th St. Cir. E., Bradenton.

Info: crackerbarrel.com.

Cremesh European Restaurant

Cremesh European Restaurant will offer a set four-course dinner featuring creamy potato leek soup, a spring-mix salad with goat cheese and raspberry vinaigrette and a choice of entrée (roast turkey with trimmings, roast pork rouladen, and vegetarian stuffed mushrooms). Dessert is Chef Pavel Hasenohrl’s pumpkin cheesecake or peach pie. A glass of house wine or beer (or soda) is included with each adult meal.

Take-out is also available; orders must be placed by Nov. 23.

Details: Reservation only. Reservations will be accepted for seatings from 1-2 p.m. and 4–5 p.m. 7232 Manatee Ave., W., Bradenton. Adults: $49 per person. $18 children’s meal available for ages 11 and under. $20 deposit per person required.

Info: cremeshrestaurant.com. 941-896-9422.

Denny’s

Denny’s is open 24/7, and the chain offers special menus for the holidays. A turkey dinner goes for $10.79 and is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Details: Open 24/7. 610 44th Ave. W., Bradenton. dennys.com.

Der Dutchman

This Sarasota Amish restaurant and buffet is open for Thanksgiving each year with a decadent spread of holiday favorites on the buffet line. This year, due to COVID-19, guests will be required to wear a mask and gloves (gloves are provided) while self-serving at the buffet line. The buffet meal is all-you-can-eat and costs $23.99 for adults and $10.99 for children ages 3-12. Single-serve, plated meals are also available at $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for ages 3-12. Be forewarned, the restaurant usually sees extensive holiday wait times.

A limited number of to-go, family-style meals are also available for advance ordering.

Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 3713 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota.

Info: dhgroup.com/restaurants. 941-955-8007.

Euphemia Haye

Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with a fine dining touch at Euphemia Haye Restaurant on Longboat Key. In addition to the regular menu and daily specials, the restaurant will offer two Thanksgiving Day specials: a sliced turkey plate with prune stuffing, gravy and honey-glazed carrots or a quarter duck entree with sage stuffing, raspberry sauce and honey-glazed carrots.

A limited number of meals and pies for curbside pickup are also available. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 20.

Details: 2-9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Euphemia Haye Restaurant, 5540 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key.

Info: euphemiahaye.com. 941-383-3633.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is offering holiday meals to-go that feed 6-8 people. Customers can choose a whole roasted turkey, a smoked turkey breast or a spiced ham as the centerpiece; included accompaniments are mashed potatoes with gravy, yeast rolls with honey butter, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, a choice of one homestyle side and a pumpkin or pecan pie ($64.99-$69.99). Alternatively, change out the traditional holiday meat for fried chicken meal of 12 or 24 pieces ($49.99-$59.99). Individual sides and pies are also available as add-ons. The meals must be ordered with 72 hours advance notice. Order by Nov. 22 for pickup on the day before Thanksgiving.

The restaurant will also be open on Thanksgiving Day with a holiday spread and all the usual homestyle buffet offerings.

Details: Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 5525 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Info: goldencorral.com.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants offer a roasted turkey and sides entree, and they are open on Thanksgiving Day. There are also limited-time holiday pancakes to enjoy. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery are also available.

Details: 5427 14th St. W., Bradenton (Open 24/7) and 6320 State Road 64 E., Bradenton (Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day).

Info: ihop.com.

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie

The Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota locations of Libby’s Neighborhood Brasseire will offer a special holiday plate for Thanksgiving Day. The meal is $19.50 per person and comes with rotisserie-roasted turkey, mushroom cream gravy, sweet potato mash, sage-brioche stuffing, honey carrots and buttermilk croissants. The regular menu will also be available. Reservations are recommended.

Details: Noon-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie, 8445 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch and 1917 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota.

Info: libbysneighborhoodbrasserie.com.

Mattison’s City Grille at Bradenton Riverwalk

Mattison’s catering team will offer family feasts to-go this Thanksgiving. The feasts include all-natural, antibiotic and hormone-free oven-roasted turkey, apple walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes a ginger-roasted vegetable medley, giblet gravy, fresh cranberries and rolls. A meal for up to 6 people includes a 12-pound turkey for $149; a meal for up to 10 people includes an 18-pound turkey for $189. Upgrades of extra sides and desserts are availalble. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 and can be arranged for pick up on Thanksgiving Day at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton, or Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

All three Mattison’s will also be open on Thanksgiving Day offering a traditional holiday meal ($32.95 for adults and $15.95 for children) as well as regular menu options. Reservations are recommended.

Details: Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day); Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day); Mattison’s City Grille, 1 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota (11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thanksgiving Day).

Info: mattisons.com.

Pier 22/Grove Restaurant

Sister restaurants Pier 22 in downtown Bradenton and The Grove in Lakewood Ranch will offer elegant holiday meals for dine-in and to-go.

If you’d like your Thanksgiving meal to-go, choose from a bake-and-serve option ($99) or a hot-and-ready option ($125). Both options come complete with a whole turkey, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, butter, a whole pumpkin pie and a bottle of Chardonnay. The bake-and-serve option comes with a seasoned raw turkey that required cooking, and other items require heating. The bake-and-serve option may be ordered by 8 p.m. Nov. 23 for pickup on Nov. 24 or by 8 p.m. Nov. 24 for pickup on Nov. 25 at either restaurant. The hot-and-ready option may be ordered by 8 p.m. Nov. 25 for pickup on Thanksgiving Day at either restaurant. Additional sides, desserts and drinks can be added fro an extra fee.

For dine-in guests, Pier 22 and The Grove will offer a holiday meal of roasted turkey, housemade stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, broccoli casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, housemade dinner rolls and pumpkin pie ($34.95 for adults and $16.95 for children under 10). Alternatively, choose from a limited holiday menu featuring appetizers, soups, salads and entrees. Reservations are recommended.

Details: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton and Grove Restaurant, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch.

Info: pier22dining.com or grovelwr.com.

Waffle House

In an emergency, there’s always Waffle House. The restaurant does not offer a holiday menu, but all of your old favorites will be there. We recommend the pecan waffle.

Details: Open 24/7, 365. 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, 603 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton and 1515 51st E., Ellenton. wafflehouse.com.

Did we miss a local restaurant that will offer Thanksgiving Day dining? Send an email to rballogg@bradenton.com with details.