Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

Somebody found metal in a meatball, and the USDA issued a public health alert

Kwik Trips Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce
Kwik Trips Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce USDA

Meatballs with metal have set off the latest warning about not-food-in-your-food, and prompted a USDA public health alert.

According to the alert, consumers “reporting findings of metal embedded in meatballs in Kwik Trips Spaghetti & Meatball in Marinara Sauce product.” The dish came in 15.5-ounce plastic containers with packing dates from 10/17/20 to 11/1/20 and an expiration date from 10/25/20 to 11/9/20.

The USDA said a recall wouldn’t do much good because the entree shouldn’t be on the shelves of Kwik Trips’ convenience stores anymore, but they might be in customers’ refrigerators.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the alert said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Read Next
Taste Newsletter

A weekly look at the local food and drink scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service