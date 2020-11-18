Bradenton Herald Logo
Dirty dining: Inspector finds dead flies in sour cream. There were live ones nearby

Restaurants in Manatee County have reopened for dine-in service, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants has resumed routine inspections for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues that include unsafe food temperatures and dirty equipment.

One restaurant required a follow-up visit after an inspector saw live insects on site and dead insects in food.

Here is what inspectors found.

Restaurant Edelweiss, 611 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

Suavezonnn, 2506 Sixth Ave. E., Palmetto (food truck)

SoFresh, 11569 S.R. 70 #106, Lakewood Ranch

Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside, 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton

Thai Seed, 5215 University Parkay #108, University Park

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

