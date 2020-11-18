Dirty dining: Inspector finds dead flies in sour cream. There were live ones nearby

Restaurants in Manatee County have reopened for dine-in service, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants has resumed routine inspections for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues that include unsafe food temperatures and dirty equipment.

One restaurant required a follow-up visit after an inspector saw live insects on site and dead insects in food.

Here is what inspectors found.

Restaurant Edelweiss, 611 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed nine live flying insects at a handwash sink in the bar area and six live flying insects at the cook line.

An inspector observed six dead flying insects inside a container of sour cream. A stop sale was issued. A restaurant operator discarded the food.

Sliced ham, sliced Swiss cheese and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in an open hooded reach-in cooler. A restaurant operator moved the items to a walk-in cooler.

Potato pancake, raw eggs and cheese sauce were left out at room temperature on the cook line. A restaurant operator moved the items to a walk-in cooler.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Suavezonnn, 2506 Sixth Ave. E., Palmetto (food truck)

Raw beef, raw chicken and cheese product were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Cooked beef was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength for warewashing. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

The food truck’s license number was not properly displayed on the vehicle.

A follow-up inspection was required. The business met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

SoFresh, 11569 S.R. 70 #106, Lakewood Ranch

Rice was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse.

Multiple cutting boards throughout the kitchen were soiled, according to an inspector.

Items were blocking access to an employee handwash sink.

Proof of required training was not available for some employees.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Multiple containers of food in a dry storage area were not labeled.

Takeout containers were stored unprotected from contamination.

An employee phone was stored on a food preparation table.

An employee drink was stored on a food preparation table.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside, 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine in a kitchen prep area.

Baskets with no handle were used to dispense flour. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Thai Seed, 5215 University Parkay #108, University Park

Scallops were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the food due to temperature abuse.

Paint and cleaners that were not required for the operation of the establishment were kept in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

Unsealed wood was used as shelving in a dry storage area and on the cook line.

A walk-in cooler fan cover was soiled with dust or debris.

Hood filters were soiled.





The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.