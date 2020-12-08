Bradenton Herald Logo
Dirty dining: Black mold, no hand washing and more issues found at area restaurants

Restaurants in Manatee County have reopened for dine-in service, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants has resumed routine inspections for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues that included unclean kitchens and equipment and employee handwashing issues.

One business had a buildup of black mold-like substance inside.

Here is what inspectors found.

Sonic Drive-In, 6008 14th St. W., Bradenton

Mademoiselle Paris, 8527 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 3255 University Parkway, Sarasota

The Concession Golf Club, 7700 Lindrick Lane, Bradenton

Yong Feng Garden, 5108 15th St. E. # 403, Bradenton

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

