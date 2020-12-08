Dirty dining: Black mold, no hand washing and more issues found at area restaurants

Restaurants in Manatee County have reopened for dine-in service, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants has resumed routine inspections for public health and cleanliness issues.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues that included unclean kitchens and equipment and employee handwashing issues.

One business had a buildup of black mold-like substance inside.

Here is what inspectors found.

Sonic Drive-In, 6008 14th St. W., Bradenton

Cut tomatoes and sliced American cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A restaurant operator placed the items on ice.

An inspector observed a reach-in cooler with a door that fell off when opening. The inspector advised against storing potentially hazardous foods in the unit until it could be repaired.

The restaurant had the wrong test strips on hand for measuring the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

The manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

No certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were making or handling food.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

An inspector observed water filters next to an ice machine that were expired.

There was slimy/mold-like buildup on the gaskets of a cooling unit.

No handwashing signs were posted at two employee handwash sinks. Corrective action was taken.

There was heavy, black mold-like substance buildup throughout the establishment, according to an inspector.

There was a buildup of dust on an air current vent at a front entrance.

Hood filters above a flat top grill were soiled.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Mademoiselle Paris, 8527 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park

An employee cracked raw eggs and failed to wash hands afterward, according to an inspector. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw shell eggs were stored over crepe batter in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw ground beef was stored over raw, unpackaged pastries in a walk-in freezer.

An inspector observed butter at room temperature. An employee stated that it had been out overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse.

Cutting boards throughout the kitchen were soiled.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

An employee handwash sink was blocked by a garbage can. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink in a men’s restroom.

There were no paper towels at two employee handwash sinks in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

Two spray bottles containing liquid cleaner were not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with slimy/mold-like buildup.

Boxes of potatoes were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer, onions were stored on the floor in a kitchen area and single service items were stored on the floor of a dry storage area.

Two food employees with facial hair were not wearing beard guards, according to an inspector.

An employee drink was stored on a food preparation shelf. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 3255 University Parkway, Sarasota

Onion soup and marinara were hot held at temperatures less than 13 degrees on the cook line. A restaurant operator discarded the items.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

Cutting boards on the cook line and in the kitchen were soiled.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink at the bar. Corrective action was taken.

A soda gun was soiled.

Walk-in cooler/freezer shelves were pitted with rust.

An open employee drink was stored with food to be served to customers. Corrective action was taken.

Walls in a walk-in cooler were pitted with rust.

An inspector observed an accumulation of debris, loose insulation and dust on kitchen ceiling vents.

Ceiling tiles above the cook line were in disrepair.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

The Concession Golf Club, 7700 Lindrick Lane, Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. The inspector advises setting up manual warewashing until the dishmachine could be repaired.

A handwash sink was used as a dump sink.

The restaurant did not have proper certification of employee training.

A wall near a dishwashing area and above a pest control device was soiled, according to an inspector.

A walk-in cooler/freezer unit was pitted with rust.

Cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

There was an accumulation of debris on a fan of a walk-in cooler used to store produce.

Hood filters were soiled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Yong Feng Garden, 5108 15th St. E. # 403, Bradenton

Raw shell eggs were stored over cut broccoli in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat egg rolls in a refrigerator. Corrective action was taken.

Containers of fried chicken in a walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.

A paper towel dispenser at an employee handwash sink was empty. Corrective action was taken.

A reach-in cooler did not have an ambient air temperature thermometer.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

A ceiling tile was missing and rafters were exposed over a dry storage area.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.