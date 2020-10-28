Miami-Dade company recalls stone crab sauce sold during stone crab season’s first week

Medley company IncredibleFish recalled Incredible Stone Crab Mustard Sauce because of a packaging mistake that creates a food allergy danger.

The packaging’s ingredients section doesn’t include milk, eggs or fish. All are allergens and all are in the sauce.

As the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice’s warning says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, fish, or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The recall notice says the recall involves a “small quantity” of 8-ounce containers sold between Oct. 15 and Thursday and those who bought the sauce directly from IncredibleFish have been notified.

But stores aren’t always diligent about getting recalled products off their shelves and the notice also admits: “There is a potential that some direct customers of Incredible Fish may have re-sold this product at retail stores within the state of Florida.”

Consumers with the above allergies or who might be serving someone with those allergies can toss the sauce or return it to IncredibleFish for a full refund. To do so or have any questions answered, email carlos.figueroa@incrediblefish.com or call him at 305-696-7183, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.