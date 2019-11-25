Florida, are you ready for cute, little square burgers again? White Castle is back

White Castle Hamburger Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Education Images/UIG via Getty Images) UIG via Getty Images

Be there or be square.

Orlando is getting the world’s largest White Castle, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wait. Castle, who? What?

It’s OK if you don’t understand what all the fuss is about.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Because there hasn’t been a White Castle in Florida since the 1960s.

Royal Castle doesn’t count.

And you’re likely too young to remember that scene in disco classic “Saturday Night Fever” when Tony Montana’s pals stuff their faces at one of these restaurants that resemble, well, a white castle.

If you’re in Florida, the only time you’ve likely heard of this long-gone joint is when you peruse the freezer section. Because White Castle, with 375 locations in 13 states, sells its frozen sliders at a bunch of supermarkets.

So what can visitors expect on the menu? Sloppy Joes, breakfast sandwiches, even an Impossible burger for vegans.

But it’s the sliders people crave. The burgers from this Columbus, Ohio, based company are known for their unusual shape: small, skinny and, yes, square.

The new location is expected to break ground near Walt Disney World early next year at Village at O-Town West. An opening date is set for late 2020 or early 2021.

At 4,500 square feet, this spot will be “the world’s largest White Castle,” Jamie Richardson, vice president for government and shareholder relations, told the Sentinel.

Can’t make it up to Orlando? Just go to Publix. There’s bound to be a BOGO on two boxes eventually.

And there’s still one Royal Castle left in the Miami area.