Dirty dining: Flies, moldy food, and more problems at these Bradenton restaurants

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County restaurants, a handful of businesses were cited for storing foods at unsafe temperatures and improperly sanitizing dishes and equipment.

Other Bradenton-area restaurants were storing food that was too old, had no date-marking or was growing mold.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Nora Restaurant, 5673 15th St. E., Bradenton

Tomatoes in a walk-in cooler had a mold-like growth. The restaurant operator discarded them.

Dishes were not being properly sanitized.

Red beans were hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat pico de gallo. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 4120 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed five live, flying insects by a soda machine.

Proof of required training was not available for some employees.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

There was a grease spill in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

During a follow-up visit, an inspector observed three to four flying insects by a soda machine. A manager showed the inspector a pest control report. Another follow-up inspection was required.

Mulligan’s, 5526 15th St. E., Bradenton

Jambalaya that had been prepared the day before and the stored for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. The food was discarded. An inspector advised the restaurant operator on cooling procedures.

Whole milk was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

An inspector observed whole milk that had been opened more than a week prior. A stop sale was issued.





Raw chicken was stored over raw beef. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was observed washing hands in a non-handwash sink.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

The establishment did not have a probe thermometer that could measure food temperatures below 50 degrees.

Cheesecake in a walk-in cooler had no date-marking.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Isola Bella Italian Eatery, 5904 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach

All of the foods in a reach-in cooler were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The cooler contained lasagna, raw chicken, calamari, raw shrimp, mussels, meat sauce, leafy greens, salmon, mozzarella cheese, milk and blue cheese, and the foods had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued for all of the foods due to temperature abuse.

In another reach-in cooler, pasta, cut tomatoes and blue cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A cook iced down the foods.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside of an ice bin, according to an inspector.

Proof of required training was not available for one employee.

Marinara sauce that had been made over the previous weekend was not date-marked.

A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

There was no handwashing sign posted at an employee handwash sink in the men’s restroom. An employee made a sign and posted it.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Gecko’s Grill & Pub, 7228 55th Ave. E., Bradenton

A dishwasher was observed handling soiled dishes or utensils and then handling clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.

Raw chicken, pepper jack cheese, penne pasta, pooled eggs, diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Cut lettuce and tomatoes were being held at room temperature. An inspector advised the restaurant operator to monitor the foods using time as a public health control.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink in the warewash area. Corrective action was taken.

Raw beef was observed thawing in standing water.

An employee with no beard guard was engaged in food preparation.

The ceiling was dirty.

A follow-up inspection was required.





During a follow-up inspection, foods were once again observed being held at unsafe temperatures. sliced Swiss cheese, sliced cheddar cheese, spaghetti, macaroni, shredded cheese, raw chicken breast and pooled eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

Mizu Sushi & Hibachi Express, 1859 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

Garlic in oil and butter were being held at ambient temperature on the cook line. They were moved to a cooler.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat soy sauce in a walk-in cooler. The chicken was relocated.

The interior of an ice machine was soiled, according to an inspector.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use. Corrective action was taken.

An in-use rice scoop was stored in water at less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An employee beverage was stored on the table in the sushi area. It was removed.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Mr. Tequila’s, 491 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Shredded mozzarella and shredded lettuce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were iced down.

Raw shell eggs were stored over over ready-to-eat food. Corrective action was taken.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

Reach-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A follow-up inspection was required.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Mike’s Chicken at Mike’s Express, 5640 15th St. E., Bradenton

Cabbage was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.

Raw chicken was stored over cut tomatoes in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over raw fish in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use fro warewashing.

The ceiling was soiled with accumulated dust.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Hi Way Bar, 420 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a refrigerator.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. An inspector advised the restaurant operator to use test strips when making sanitizer.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

A manager’s food manager certification was expired.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

There was no test kit at hand hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

The restaurant did not have a probe thermometer that could measure food temperatures below 50 degrees.

Pulled pork in a refrigerator was not properly date-marked.





Sliced ham in a refrigerator was not properly date-marked.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Haydee’s Restaurant, 5803 15th St. E. # 3, Bradenton

Sausage, shredded cabbage, carne molita and chicken tacos were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were discarded.

Raw diced beef was stored directly over ready-to-eat food. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

A follow-up inspection was required.





Pho Street, 4304 14th St. W., Bradenton

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat egg rolls.

White rice was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. A manager said the rice would be reheated.

Shrimp and noodles were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

An ice scoop handle was in contact with ice. Corrective action was taken.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.