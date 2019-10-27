It’s National American Beer Day. Here’s where locals recommended celebrating

Oct. 27 is National American Beer Day.

Getting déjà vu?

You may be thinking of one of the other beer-themed holidays dispersed conveniently throughout the year (the list includes Beer Can Appreciation Day, National Homebrew Day, National IPA Day, National Lager Day, International Beer Day and plain old National Beer Day).

We say, keep ‘em coming.

As for celebrating, there are plenty of purveyors of delicious American beer right here in town; some of them make their own brew, and some of them curate tasteful selections from craft and domestic brewers alike.

These are the best places to grab a frosty beer, according to locals.

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery

3 Keys Brewing offers constantly rotating taps pouring a plethora of craft beer styles. There’s something standard for the traditionalist and something unusual for the adventurous.

You won’t be drinking on an empty stomach either. The restaurant offers a full menu featuring plates like burgers, pizza and salads that pair perfectly with a cold beer.

3 Keys has indoor and bar seating, plus an outdoor patio with picnic benches that is perfect for a casual hang out on cool weather days.

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery is at 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Motorworks Brewing

Motorworks offers great beer and what is probably one of the prettiest spots to hang out in downtown Bradenton.

The beer garden is complete with a spacious deck, a shady illuminated oak and a stage for live music.

The brewery’s taplist offers reliably refreshing staples like the “V-Twin Vienna Lager” as well as rotating seasonal selections like “Blue Raspberry Sour NEIPA” — that’s a juicy, New England-style IPA that’s kettle-soured and infused with blueberry and raspberry flavor. Talk about experimental.

Motorworks Brewing is at 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

The Loaded Barrel Tavern

A craft beer drinker and a domestic beer drinker walk into a bar.

If it’s Loaded Barrel, they’ll both feel at home.

The tavern has an extensive list of domestic draughts and every kind of craft beer imaginable on tap or in bottles and cans.

Loaded Barrel’s pizza is also to die for; make sure and check the special board for the pizza of the week.

Know before you go that it’s a smoker’s bar.

The Loaded Barrel Tavern is at 450 12th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: loadedbarreltavern.com.

Other recommendations:

▪ Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton.

▪ The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton.

▪ Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Corporate Ladder Brewery, 4935 96th St. E., Palmetto.

▪ Wolves Head Pizza and Wings, 1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton.

▪ Naughty Monk Brewery, 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton.

▪Anchor Inn, 3007 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach.

▪Caddy’s at the Pointe, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton.

▪The Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton.

▪Woody’s River Roo Pub, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton.

▪Acapulco Restaurant, 1833 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton.

▪Gecko’s Grill and Pub, multiple locations.

▪Slim’s Place, 9701 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria.

Not a member of Manatee Eats? Join the group today to join in on the local food and drink discussion.