Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming back to Bradenton. Here are the details

In Food Network hit “Restaurant: Impossible,” celebrity chef Robert Irvine attempts to help struggling restaurants get turned around in just 48 hours.

The show’s 12th season, which aired in 2015, featured Bradenton diner Theresa’s Restaurant in its first episode.

Now, the “Restaurant: Impossible” team is coming back to see how Theresa’s is doing four years later.

Theresa’s was featured on a special “ambush” episode of the program — which meant that owner Jodi Boucher had no idea that Irvine and team were going to show up.

This time, it’s not a surprise.

“Theresa’s is getting visited by Robert Irvine and our camera crew once again,” assistant producer Kaitlyn Conners said in a social media post on Thursday.

The episode will be shot next week, and locals have a chance to get in on the action.

There will be two televised meals filmed as part of the show on Thursday, Sept. 26. The meals will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., according to Conners, and reservations can be made by sending an email to ririnfo@levitylive.com. The sender’s full name, cell number, and party size must be included.

“Snag a seat to dine at Theresa’s Restaurant, one of Bradenton’s beloved brunch spots,” Conners said.

Reservations are first come, first served and by email only; those who are selected will receive a confirmation email. Diners will be responsible for paying the cost of their bill.

As it turned out, the restaurant did not need as much help as some of the other disastrously run businesses featured on the show.

Still, the visit produced a drama-filled episode of television that brought the restaurant a lot of attention and a boost in business.

And Theresa’s got a big makeover.

“ ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ and Robert Irvine (have) given me a recharge,” Boucher told the Food Network following the experience. “I am renewed and inspired once again. They took the passion and love I have for food and Theresa’s and helped more than they will ever know.”

Theresa’s Restaurant is located at 608 Tamiami Trail in Bradenton.