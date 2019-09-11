This bakery and coffeehouse has been open 5 years, but the tradition goes back generations

At Mama G’s, you can taste the tradition At Mama G's, you can taste the tradition. The German bakery and coffeehouse recently marked five years at 8431 Tamiami Trail in southern Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At Mama G's, you can taste the tradition. The German bakery and coffeehouse recently marked five years at 8431 Tamiami Trail in southern Manatee County.

At Mama G’s German Bakery and Coffeehouse, the pastry is about as authentic as it can get.

Owner Beate Goldstein comes from a Bavarian family that has been baking for five generations. Her recipes were handed down through the family.

Mama G’s opened five years ago at 8431 Tamiami Trail, on the west side of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, and has been presenting German pastry lovers with a tempting dilemma ever since.

Apple, cheese or chocolate strudel? Cranberry-walnut roll or almond horn? Croissant or pretzel? Frangipane tart or cheesecake?

There are also a variety of artisan breads: multigrain, cranberry walnut, farmer’s rye, focaccia and sourdough.

Being a coffeehouse, there are plenty of beverage choices as well. Cappuccino, latte, Americano, mocha or cold brew, for example.

Smoothie fans can choose from favorites such as strawberry/banana, berry, wheatgrass pineapple and more.

Beate Goldstein and her daughter, Joeline, are carrying on a family baking tradition at Mama G’s German Bakery and Coffeehouse that started five generations ago in Bavaria. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We have very loyal customers. Older people, workers and small businesses from around the airport, and college students. We have a nice variety of young and old,” Goldstein said.

“It’s a family affair. My husband Peter helps, and my oldest daughter runs our second store in the St. Petersburg area. My son, Julian, runs between both stores,” she said.

Another daughter, Joeline, was helping in the store this week and hopes that there might be another family bakery in the future that she can run.

Joeline enjoys carrying on the family baking tradition and is keenly aware that she is walking the same path as her parents.

There is no one answer for the best pastry available at Mama G’s. It depends on who you ask.

The German cheese strudel has a distinctive taste and texture at Mama G’s German Bakery and Coffeehouse in southern Manatee County. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Joeline likes the plum cake.

Teresa Scoffone was a first-time customer this week and had the poppyseed cake.

“My mom used to make it all the time. She died before we could get the recipe. I saw it and had to have it,” Scoffone said.

Scoffone’s friend, Barbara Scott, had the almond horn and vanilla chai tea.

Mama G’s got started after the owner of Captain Brian’s Seafood approached Peter Goldstein and suggested that the family start a German bakery in the shopping center.

“That’s how it got started,” Beate Goldstein said. “We do a lot with poppyseed and walnuts, because they were plentiful in the part of northeast Bavaria that my family comes from.”

Platter presents a mix of cranberry-and-walnut rolls and multi-grain breads at Mama G’s German Bakery and Coffeehouse. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

In addition to the German treats and dishes, there are offerings that have little to do with Bavaria. Such as the spinach and ricotta croissant, the Cuban croissant, and the chicken empanada.

Daily specials listed this week on Mama G’s website include pizza on Mondays, veggies on Tuesday, Belgian waffles on Wednesday, pretzels on Thursdays and German lunches Friday and Saturday.

Mama G’s is open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is closed Sundays.

For more information, visit mamagscoffee.com or call 941-203-9798.

