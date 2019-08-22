Here’s where you can see some of the coolest music memorabilia in town. And get a sweet treat, too

Here’s an ice cream shop with a whole lot of rock ‘n’ roll Here's an ice cream shop with a whole lot of rock 'n' roll. Rockin' Gelato is located at 6646 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's an ice cream shop with a whole lot of rock 'n' roll. Rockin' Gelato is located at 6646 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

In the gelato display case, you might find sea salt caramel, next to Belgian dark chocolate, next to peanut butter cup. Or any one of nine other flavors.

On the walls, look for framed memorabilia from Jersey boys Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, next to collectibles from the Eagles, Aerosmith and Megadeth.

And on the stereo, you might hear U2 or Queensryche.

Welcome to Rockin’ Gelato, which opened this year at 6646 Cortez Road W. in a shopping center that includes an Anna Maria Oyster Bar and Sage Biscuit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Owners Gene and Kathy Yeomans combined their love of sweets and classic rock ‘n’ roll in the business. They share their memorabilia wall to wall — photos, records and autographs collected from the 1970s until present day at concerts and on music cruises.

The collection includes everything from guitar picks to a cymbal head from Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and a signed guitar from Manatee County’s own Rick Derringer.

The staff at Rockin’ Gelato, 6646 Cortez Road W., includes, left, Maggie Stockford, Gene Yeomans and Kathy Yeomans. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The gelato comes from California, but the ice cream is made by Bradenton’s own Lickity Splits Ice Cream. Cakes, fudge, cookies and scones are made by Kathy Yeomans. Although the 16 ice cream flavors can change daily, choices include Superman, Siesta Key Rum Cake, Pina Colada, Key Lime Cheesecake, French Vanilla and more.

Also on the menu are a selection of hoagies, ranging from Italian, ham and turkey to chicken salad, made with roasted pecans and cranberries. There is even a peanut butter-and-jelly sub.

You might have a “Roast in Peace” cup of joe from Ellefson Coffee, a company started by Megadeth bass player David Ellefson.

The walls at Rockin’ Gelato, 6646 Cortez Road W., are covered with rock and roll memorabilia collected over more than 30 years by owners Kathy and Gene Yeomans. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Yes, the husband-and-wife team has rock and roll in their souls and a delight in sharing their collection.

“There is a rush when the lights go out and the music hits you,” Kathy said of her love of music.

Gene quickly adds: “Or you catch a guitar pick.”

Rockin’ Gelato is a new venture for the couple. Kathy has Signature Salon and Wake Up Beautiful in the same shopping center. Gene previously was in the moving business and owns Mr. Toolbox, a handyman business. He did much of the renovation needed to open Rockin’ Gelato.

The walls at Rockin’ Gelato, 6646 Cortez Road W., are covered with rock and roll memorabilia collected over more than 30 years by owners Kathy and Gene Yeomans. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Maggie Stockford assists the Yeomans in the business. She shares their music sensibilities.

“There is lots to look at,” Stockford said, adding that she believes Rockin’ Gelato has one of the largest rock memorabilia collections in the Bradenton area.

In addition to the sweet treats for humans, Rockin’ Gelato also offers frozen dog treats.

Rockin’ Gelato, 6646 Cortez Road W., features 12 flavors of gelato and 16 flavors of ice cream. The menu also includes sandwiches, cakes, cookies and fudge. provided photo

The business is open from noon-9 pm. Tuesday-Sunday and is closed Mondays.

For more information or updates on special events, such as the visit of a noted rock musician, visit rockingelato.net or call 941-251-6081.