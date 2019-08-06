Several news restaurants are planned for the Bradenton area. Here’s what you can expect

The Parrot Patio Bar & Grill to open in Bradenton area The Parrot Patio Bar & Grill plans to open in old Bogey's/Angry Rooster location at 7230 52nd Place E. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Parrot Patio Bar & Grill plans to open in old Bogey's/Angry Rooster location at 7230 52nd Place E.

New restaurants continue to open or plan to open in the Bradenton area.

Among those are The Parrot Patio Bar and Grill, R Burger and Wings, Irish 31 Pub House and Eatery, Marco’s Pizza and Hibachi Express.

Jeff and Melanie Gambino, owners of The Parrot Patio Bar and Grill in Sarasota, recently acquired the former Bogeys and Angry Rooster property at 7230 52nd Place E.

They plan to open a second restaurant bearing the name The Parrot Patio Bar and Grill there. The new Parrot Patio Bar and Grill will be twice the size of the existing one and the project will be tackled in two phases, Jeff Gambino said.

In phase one, the Gambinos, who have been in the restaurant business 28 years, plan to renovate the East Manatee property in time for a proposed Oct. 1 opening date.

“It will be the same concept and the same owners,” Gambino said.

The Gambinos say the restaurant will be a place to eat, drink or chill — day and night.

“A giant selection of mouth-watering food. A full bar with all your favorite beers on tap. Happy hour weekdays from 11-6. Watch all the sports you love on 32 HD TVs and jumbo screen,” the company website says.

For phase two, the Gambinos plan to expand the restaurant to the west on property that they have purchased to add screened outdoor dining seating. They hope to open the second phase in January.

For more information about The Parrot Patio Bar and Grill, visit theparrotpatiobar.com.

Irish 31

Irish 31 Pub House & Eatery recently applied for a building permit from Manatee County to complete interior buildout for space in Unit 101 at 11627 State Road 70 E. in Lakewood Ranch.

For some time, posters in the windows of the space in the Green at Lakewood Ranch shopping center, on the northeast corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and S.R. 70, have announced the planned restaurant.

Irish 31 Pub House opened its flagship location in Hyde Park Village in Tampa in 2011. The 31 refers to the jersey number that company founder Jay Mize wore when he played football for the University of South Florida.

The company also has three other restaurants in Tampa (Amalie Arena, Westchase, Westshore Plaza) as well as Clearwater Beach, Seminole and Wesley Chapel.

For more information, visit irish31.com.

Other new restaurants

Also announcing its planned location in Manatee County is J Burger n Wings, proposed for 4266 53rd Ave. E., in a shopping center anchored by Publix at the southwest corner of State Road 70 and Lockwood Ridge Road.

Although the space is empty, posters in the window announce that J Burger n Wings is coming soon. In addition, application has been made to the Manatee County Building Department to complete the interior buildout.

Benderson Development Corporation, which manages the shopping center where R Burger and Wings is planned, is also seeking permit approval to bring a new Starbucks to the Ellenton area at 6285 U.S. 301 N.

New restaurant franchises setting up shop in the Bradenton area include:

▪ Marco’s Pizza, which opened July 29 in Lakewood Ranch at 11161 State Road 70 E., Suite 104. The new franchise is one of more than 900 stores nationwide, with plans to reach more than 1,000 locations in 2019. For more information, visit marcos.com.

▪ Hibachi Express opened July 25 at 4533 14th St. W. in Bradenton. For more information, call 941-201-6808 or visit thehibachiexpress.com.