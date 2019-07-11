Oh, thank heaven! Here’s how to get a free iced treat in Bradenton on Thursday

Looking for a tasty way to beat the heat? Here’s how to make 3 different flavors of gourmet ice pops Omni Hotels & Resorts has a solution for anyone trying to beat the intense July heat: homemade, gourmet ice pops. Check out this video for step-by-step directions on how to make three delicious flavors: ginger peach, watermelon lemonade and pineap Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Omni Hotels & Resorts has a solution for anyone trying to beat the intense July heat: homemade, gourmet ice pops. Check out this video for step-by-step directions on how to make three delicious flavors: ginger peach, watermelon lemonade and pineap

Thursday is July 11, and convenience store chain 7-Eleven is celebrating its namesake day with free Slurpees for everyone.

On Thursday only, every customer can enjoy one free, small Slurpee at 7-Eleven stores. No purchase is required.

Other 7-Eleven Day deals include $1 hot dogs and pizza slices and $5 discounts on 7-Eleven gear.

The promotions will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.





If you join 7-Eleven’s app, 7REWARDS, and scan your 7-Eleven Day Slurpee, a coupon for another free Slurpee will appear in your account on July 12. The coupon is good for 30 days.

Snapchat and Instagram users will find special stickers and GIFs available for celebrating 7-Eleven Day in the respective apps.

And if you’re tired of your usual flavor, you might want to fill your cup with 7-Eleven’s latest concoction: the Blueberry Lemonade Slurpee.

To find your closest Bradenton 7-Eleven, visit 7-eleven.com.