Dirty dining: Roaches and flies plague Bradenton-area restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for storing food on the floor and storing food at unsafe temperatures.

One restaurant were cited for having live roaches, dead roaches and roach eggs on site.

Here’s what inspectors found:

China Taste, 8421 Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An inspector observed approximately 19 dead roaches on site.

An inspector observed six live roaches on site, including by a cardboard box with seasonings on the cook line. During a follow-up inspection the next day, two live roaches were observed. One of the roaches was killed.

An inspector observed approximately eight roach egg sacs.





A bag of onions was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed one fly on a cutting board, one on cut vegetables and one on a food prep table. Raw shrimp, raw beef and diced pork were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. One fly was observed during a follow-up visit the next day.

Raw eggs were held at a room temperature greater than 45 degrees. The eggs were moved to a cooler.

Plastic wrap was stored in an employee handwash sink.

McDonald’s, 3631 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector observed approximately 10 flying insects in the customer seating area.

Approximately seven flying insects were observed in the kitchen/food prep area.

Panera Bread, 2821 University Parkway, Sarasota

Gouda cheese and white cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime. Corrective action was taken.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, 8511 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.

Food was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

Cooked chicken was not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within 6 hours. A stop sale was issued.

Egg rolls, chicken dumplings, krab, minced chicken, bean sprouts and steak were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Sushi rice was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees, and no temperature or time monitoring was taking place.

The air thermometer in a reach-in cooler was not accurate.

Hot water at a handwash sink did not reach 100 degrees.

Bradenton Yacht Club, 4307 13th St. W., Palmetto

Raw salmon was stored over ready-to-eat beef in a walk-in cooler.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

A sliver blade guard was soiled with old food debris, according to an inspector.

An ice bucket at the server station was stored on the floor in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

An ice scoop handle was in contact with ice. Corrective action was taken.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, 8453 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton

A container of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

The ceiling was dirty.

There was a baseball-sized hole in a ceiling.

A wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.

Dish machine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

Rice milk, cheese, raw comminuted lamb balls, chicken, eggplant, lamb, milk and tofu were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink on the cook line.

Food items in a cooler were not properly date-marked.





Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.