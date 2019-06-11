Dirty dining: Bradenton steakhouse shut down for multiple days after inspector finds roaches

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

In the latest inspection report, food safety officials said one Bradenton restaurant was closed multiple days last week because of a persistent roach problem.

An inspector found more than 30 roaches over the course of 10 visits between June 3 and June 6.

Other restaurants were cited for dirty hands and food temperature issues.

Wasabi Steakhouse, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd. #116, Bradenton

Persistent roach activity caused inspectors to close Wasabi Steakhouse from June 3 to June 4. The restaurant was closed again during a follow-up inspection on June 5, and reopened on June 6.

Nine live roaches were observed in the kitchen on June 3, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector said 12 dead roaches were observed in the restaurant, as well.

One roach egg was found on a food cart and another on top of the dish machine. There were also 16 roach droppings on the dish machine, according to an inspector’s report. Roach droppings too numerous to count covered boxes at the wait station.

Raw eggs were stored directly above cut vegetable. The issue was corrected.

Sushi rice, tofu and salad were not being held at the proper temperature.

An inspector said they observed an employee begin to handle food or equipment without washing their hands first.

There was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees worked with food. The issue was corrected when a certified manager reported to work.

At a June 4 follow-up inspection, a roach egg was observed at the sushi bar.

Three live roaches were also discovered at the sushi bar, an inspector said.

Two dead roaches were found at the sushi bar.

On June 5, an inspector said they found three dead roaches in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

A live roach was found near the soda machine in the kitchen and another near the fryer. According to an inspector’s report, they were killed and discarded.

On June 6, two live roaches were found near the dish machine. The roaches were killed and discarded of, an inspector said.

Wasabi Steakhouse met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen on June 6, according to an inspector’s report.

Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton





An inspector said they saw a dish washer handle dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands in between.

An opened container of heavy cream was not date marked. The item was thrown away.

The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there was no certified food service manager on duty while four or more employees handled food, an inspector said.

Villa Pizza, 5461 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

Pasta salad, cut tomatoes, lettuce and pizza were not being held at the proper temperature, according to an inspector.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.