More dirty dining: Roaches, slime and foul odors found at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County, several restaurants had moldy or greasy surfaces and equipment.

A Bradenton restaurant was cited for having live and dead roaches on site.

Hana Sushi Lounge, 8126 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton

Raw food at the sushi bar was not labeled.

Employee food and drinks were stored on a shelf where food and plates were stored, and an employee phone was on the cook line. The phone was removed.

An exterior back door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

Unwashed produce was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler, and buckets of ginger were stored in a walkway near an office.

A soda gun holster at the bar was soiled with accumulated slime and/or debris, and two soda guns were soiled.

Walk-in cooler gaskets and shelves were soiled with a slimy, mold-like buildup.





Cooked chicken and cut lettuce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An employee with artificial, painted nails was making drinks without gloves on.

A handwash sink in the women’s restroom did not have the water pressure required to properly wash hands.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by a mop bucket and glasses. A manager made a pathway to the sink.

A beer keg cooler was soiled with accumulated residue.

There was no proof of required training multiple employees.

Cook rice was being stored on the cook line at ambient temperature, and no written procedures for use of time as a public health control for potentially hazardous food were in place.

There was no date-marking on any foods in the back kitchen or on the sushi line. An inspector educated a manager regarding proper date-marking requirements.





Casa Maya Mexican Restaurant, 8126 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton

Bowls with no handles were being used to dispense food. The bowls were removed and an inspector educated an employee on proper scoop usage.

An employee drink was stored in a freezer with customer food. Corrective action was taken.

There was accumulated grease on the floor near a fryer.

Raw beef and vacuum-packed corvina were being thawed at room temperature. The beef was returned to a walk-in cooler for rapid cooling and the fish was cut and returned to a walk-in cooler for rapid cooling.

A dishmachine was not sanitizing properly.

Sour cream, beef and raw shrimp were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Opened chocolate milk that had been hold overnight was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. An employee cleaned it.

A fork was stored in a handwash sink. The fork was removed.

There was no currently certified food manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling.

The establishment offered raw and/or undercooked animal foods without a written consumer advisory.

An inspector observed an unnecessary person entering a food preparation area. A friend of the owner’s walked through the back door into the kitchen during the inspection. The inspector told staff that no one should be permitted in the kitchen besides employees.

Hampton Inn & Suites Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch, 8565 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination.

Shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese, butter, hard-boiled eggs, cut cantaloupe, yogurt, skim milk and 2% milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

There was not test kit at hand to measure the concentration of wiping cloth sanitizer solution. The establishment had test strips that expired in 2015, according to an inspector.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 5405 University Parkway #104, University Park

A bag of potatoes was stored on the kitchen floor. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Diced tomatoes, raw eggs and provolone cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

The establishment’s sanitizer test strips had expired in 2018.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.





IL Conte Ristorante & Pizzeria, 8209 Natures Way #103, Lakewood Ranch

The men’s restroom was emitting a foul odor, according to an inspector.

An employee phone was stored at a drink station. The phone was moved.

Cut carrots in a holding unit were not covered. An employee covered the carrots.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment handle in between uses. The tongs were removed.

Prepared and unwashed produce were stored together in a walk-in cooler, and oranges were stored under raw eggs. Corrective action was taken.

Raw beef was stored on top of ready-to-eat pasta. An inspector educated a manager regarding proper food storage.

Sanitizer bottles were stored with utensils and parchment paper at a pizza make-station. The bottles were labeled and moved to a chemical storage area.

Clams and mussels were not tagged with the last day they were used. An inspector educated a manager regarding proper date-marking.





A scratch pad was stored in one handwash sink and a container was stored in another. The items were removed.

The interior of multiple reach-in coolers was soiled.

Food held in a walk-in cooler overnight was not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Theresa’s Restaurant, 608 Tamiami Trail, Bradenton

An inspector observed one live roach crawling up a wall at the entrance to the back kitchen. The roach was killed and discarded, and a manager verified that the restaurant gets a monthly pest control visit.

An inspector observed seven dead roached throughout the establishment. They were discarded. During a follow-up visit, an inspector found five dead roaches. The roaches were discarded and the manager stated that pest control had been completed the night before.





Cooked potatoes, cut onions, cooked mushrooms, raw eggs and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

The kitchen ceiling was soiled with dust and grease, according to an inspector.

A bottle of chemicals was stored on a prep table shelf next to oil and ammonia was stored on a prep table countertop. The chemicals were moved.

Open deli meats in a reach-in cooler had no date-marking.

Cut vegetables and raw beef patties were not date-marked.

Required training was expired for two employees.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.