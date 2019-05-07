It’s almost Mother’s Day. Here are places to treat mom to brunch around Bradenton

The majority of cut flowers no longer are grown in the United States, but are imported from overseas. For Mother's Day, and other big flower days, Manatee Farms plays a key role.

To quote the indubitable Mr. T: “Mother. There is no other. Like mother. So treat her right.” Wise words. Mother’s Day is Sunday, and it’s time to pay your respects to the person who put you here. If you’re fresh out of ideas, here’s one: Take Mom out for a nice brunch and let the mimosas do the talking.



Here are some spots for grabbing a lovely brunch around Bradenton and Manatee County this Mother’s Day. Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island will offer a Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club

Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen will offer a simple but scrumptious menu for Mother’s Day brunch. Offerings include “Eggs Any Style” served with potato hash, bacon, fruit and a biscuit; a brunch burger made with barbecue short rib; lemon ricotta pancakes and Maine lobster Benedict. Details: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. Reservations recommended. Call 941-238-6264. Info: waterlineresort.com/events. The Mother's Day buffet at enRich Bistro in Bradenton will run from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Courtesy of enRich Bistro enRich Bistro The Mother’s Day buffet at enRich Bistro will feature breakfast, Southern food, salads and lots of locally sourced goodness from Geraldson’s Family Farm in Bradenton. Try French toast created with house-made bread, wild game sausage, buttermilk fried chicken strips, shrimp and grits, smoked salmon and more. The buffet will have a carving station, Benedict station and dessert bar. Details: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. enRich Bistro, 5629 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Reservations recommended. Adults: $35.95. Kids: $21.95. Info: 941-792-0990. enrichbistro.com. Fresh Market The Fresh Market is taking the hassle out of preparing a holiday meal at home this Mother’s Day with ready-to-cook brunches. For $39.99, you get quiche lorraine or broccoli cheddar quiche, bacon, tropical fruit, pound cake, a box of chocolates and a bouquet of spring flowers. No pre-order is required — just look for the Mother’s Day display in the store and the discount will be taken at the register. Fresh Market stores will also host a “Cupcakes for Mom” event on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. where kids can frost and decorate their own special cupcake ($3). Details: The Fresh Market, 6701 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton and 5251 University Parkway, University Park.



Info: thefreshmarket.com.

Marina Jack

Marina Jack in Sarasota will host a grand Mother’s Day brunch in the waterfront dining room. Food includes breakfast delights (eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, etc.), a carving station with prime rib and glazed salmon, a waffle station and a salad station. The bar will serve up shrimp cocktails and other festive drinks. The restaurant will also host a Mother’s Day dinner. Details: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Marina Jack Restaurant, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. $40.95 per person. Kids under 9: $23.95. Info: marinajacks.com. Pier 22 in downtown Bradenton will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Mother's Day. Provided photo Provided photo

Pier 22

Pier 22’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet offers a little bit of everything.

Salads, seafood, sushi, prime rib, omelets, biscuits and gravy, salads, pastries, mini desserts and more await, and it’s all served waterside. “Mom-osas” and Bloody Marys will be on special for $4 all day Sunday.

The restaurant will also host a Mother’s Day dinner.

Details: Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Info: Call 941-748-8087 for reservations or book online at pier22dining.com.







Mattison’s restaurants will offer Mother’s Day dining at all three locations, including a brunch buffet at Mattison’s City Grille on Bradenton Riverwalk. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Mattison’s