Dirty Dining: Cook blew nose, then touched chicken. Others handled food with bare hands

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County restaurants, many local establishments are failing to keep kitchens and equipment clean.
Several Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for mold in ice and drink machines.
KFC, 1420 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed a cook blow his/her nose. The cook then placed the paper used for nose-blowing under a box of gloves and proceeded to handle fried chicken and utensils and make contact with a preparation table.
- The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.
- An employee was chewing gum while preparing food or while in a food prep/food storage/warewashing area.
- The floor was soiled throughout the kitchen and under a soda storage area.
- The interior of a microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.
- The floors of a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer were soiled.
- A wall of a walk-in poultry cooler was soiled with accumulated dust.
Euphemia Haye Restaurant, 5540 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key
- There was a buildup of mold-like substance on the lip of an ice machine, according to an inspector.
- An inspector observed three cutting boards that had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.
- Employee drinks and food were stored on the cook line and in a warewashing area.
- A cook with no beard guard was engaged in food preparation.
- The exterior of a soda gun was soiled. An employee cleaned the soda gun.
- An inspector observed two employees touching cooked, ready-to-eat bread with bare hands and another employee touching butter with bare hands. The inspector educated the employees regarding handwashing and use of gloves with ready-to-eat food. The bread and butter were discarded.
- An employee used bare hand contact unnecessarily. An inspector observed a cook pull a duck from an oven with bare hands to check its temperature rather than using a probe thermometer.
- Required employee training was expired for some employees.
- Wine bottles were stored in ice used for drinks at an upstairs bar.
- An employee was observed filling a water pitcher at a handwash sink. An inspector educated the employee regarding proper use of handwash sinks.
- An employee used a handwash sink as a dump sink.
Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice machine.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.
- An employee vape pen was stored in a warewashing area. Corrective action was taken.
- A cutting board in a salad prep area had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- An employee phone was stored on a food prep table. The phone was removed.
- In-use tongs were stored on an oven handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- A soda gun holster at the bar was soiled.
- A large can of beans in a dry storage area was dented. A stop sale was issued and the can was discarded.
- Tuna salad and chicken salad were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued the food was discarded.
- Ice machines in the kitchen and at a wait station were soiled with debris, according to an inspector.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. An employee cleaned the blade.
- A dishwashing machine was not working properly. Corrective action was taken.
IMG Academy Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton
- An inspector observed two cutting boards that had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.
- Employee drink and food were stored on the cook line near frying equipment. Corrective action was taken.
- Beer keg coolers at a bar had gaskets with a mold-like buildup, according to an inspector.
- There was an accumulation of grease on the cook line.
- Large cans of salsa verde and black beans were dented at the seam. A stop sale was issued.
- Vegetable soup, pasta, cooked shrimp, crab salad, butter, raw chicken, scallops, cooked rice, cooked lamb chops, raw shrimp, mozzarella and grouper were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued.
Sonic Drive-In, 3704 84th Ave. Circle E., Sarasota
- Single service articles were improperly stored.
- Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination.
- Multiple floor drain covers were heavily soiled, according to an inspector.
- Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.
- Shredded cheddar cheese was cold held at temperature greater than 41 degrees. The cheese was moved to a cooling unit.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- There was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling. The certified food manager reported to work during the inspector’s visit.
- There was no proof of required training for a cook hired more than 60 days prior.
Mulligans, 5526 15th St. E., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice machine.
- A container of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.
- No handwashing sign was provided a sink used by food employees in the men’s restroom.
- Straws provided for customers were not individually wrapped or in an approved dispenser.
- Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.
- A cook was observed touching ready to eat sandwich ingredients with bare hands. Corrective action was taken.
- An employee washed hands with no soap.
- An employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved handwash sink.
- Raw eggs were stored on top of English muffins in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- A tray of raw eggs was held at room temperature on a preparation table.
- Single-use gloves were not changed as often as needed. An inspector observed an employee washing gloved hands.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- Required employee training was expired for one employee.
Subway, 2215 60th Ave. E., Ellenton
- Deli meats, American cheese and shredded cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The floor was soiled with syrup under soda boxes.
Chick-fil-A, 4573 14th St. W., Bradenton
- A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- Cooking oil and boxes of food were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- Walls throughout the kitchen were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.
- A wet wiping cloth at the front counter was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- Yogurt, sliced tomatoes, fried chicken and grilled chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Grilled chicken and grilled chicken nuggets that had been removed from temperature control had no time stamp.
- Shelves of a reach-in cooler used to store chicken were soiled.
Mission BBQ, 4501 14th St. W., Bradenton
- The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance/slime. Corrective action was taken.
- The ceiling, ceiling tiles or vents were soiled with accumulated dust.
- Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination.
- Chopped brisket, macaroni and cheese and whole milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- All of the establishment’s chemical test kits were expired.
- A manager’s food manager certification was expired.
- There was no proof of required training for three employees hired more than 60 days prior.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
