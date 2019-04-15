Need plans for Easter brunch or dinner? Here are some dining options around Bradenton

Manatee Eats! A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

Like many American holidays, Easter has come to have different meanings for different folks.





But whether the day is a religious observance, a celebration of spring or a reason to get together with family, we can all agree on good food.

So pass the deviled eggs and save room for candy.

Here are some ideas for dining out on Easter Sunday around Bradenton and Manatee County.

Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club in Holmes Beach will offer gourmet brunch and fun for kids on Easter Sunday. Provided photo

Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club

Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club in Holmes Beach will offer a gourmet brunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Offerings include organic salads, avocado toast, an egg and potatoes dish, shrimp and grits and lobster.

There’s lots of fun planned for the kiddos too, with face painting, crafts, games and a visit from the Easter bunny, photo op included.

Details: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. Reservations recommended. Call 941-238-6264. Info: waterlineresort.com/events.

Riverhouse Reef & Grill

Riverhouse Reef & Grill in Palmetto will offer a decadent Easter Sunday brunch buffet. The lineup includes Belgian waffles with fruit and cream, cheesy scrambled eggs, country biscuits with gravy, honey-glazed ham, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, salads, danishes and dessert.

Reservations are no longer being accepted, but walk-ins are welcome; grab a drink at the Snook Deck while you wait.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Riverhouse Reef & Grill, 995 Riverside Dr., Palmetto. Adults: $15. Ages 5-12: $6. Under 5: Free. Info: riverhousefl.com/easter.

Mattison’s City Grille on Bradenton Riverwalk will offer brunch, lunch and dinner on Easter Sunday. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Mattison’s City Grille

Easter brunch, lunch and dinner will be offered at all three Mattison’s restaurants this Sunday.

Mattison’s City Grille on Bradenton Riverwalk will offer brunch and lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. with lots of Easter favorites. Call 941-896-9660 for reservations.

Mattison’s Forty-One in south Sarasota will have a brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for $38.95 a person.

Details: Hours vary by location. Reservations recommended. Mattison’s City Grille at Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. Mattison’s City Grille Downtown Sarasota, 1 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota. Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. mattisons.com.

Pier 22 in downtown Bradenton will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Provided photo Provided photo

Pier 22

Hop on over to Pier 22 Restaurant in downtown Bradenton for an Easter brunch buffet or a chef-created dinner.

The buffet will be offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and feature salad, fruit, pasta, seafood, sushi and prime rib, plus breakfast options, desserts and pastries. Adults: $34.95. Children: $14.95. Final seating for the buffet is at 2 p.m.

Dinner will be offered from 4-10 p.m. Menu choices include appetizers, soups and salads, entrees and dessert (including carrot cake).

Details: Open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-8087 for reservations or book online at pier22dining.com.

Waffle House

In an emergency, there’s always Waffle House. The restaurant does not offer a holiday menu, deviled eggs or mimosas, but all of your old favorites will be there. We recommend the pecan waffle.

Details: Open 24/7, 365. 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton and 603 67th St. Circle, Bradenton. wafflehouse.com.