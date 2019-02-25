Listeria in food facility means recall of veggies sold at Walmart

Pompano Beach-based Southern Specialties recalled green beans and butternut squash sold at Walmarts in seven states after learning of a possible listeria problem.
The recall announcement on Southern Specialties’ website says, “Although no actual food product has tested positive for the bacterium, a table surface at the supplier’s facility tested positive during a routine test.”
So, selected lots of Marketside Bagged Green Beans in 32-ounce and 12-ounce bags and Marketside Bagged Butternut Squash in 16-ounce bags have come off the shelves of Walmarts in Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
The recalled lot Nos. for the 32-ounce bags of green beans are 83931-123 and 83939-124, both with a best by date of March 9. For the 12-ounce green bean bags, the lots are Nos. 83928-628 and 83932-123 and the best by date is March 8. The recalled butternut squash lot Nos. are 83940-319 or 83940-139 with a best by date of March 6.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Anyone with questions can call 954-876-2453.
Listeria strikes about 1,600 Americans each year and kills about 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most vulnerable to the worst of listeria, which can include death, are senior citizens, children under 5 years old and pregnant women, who can suffer stillbirths and miscarriages from the bacteria. Other people usually suffer headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, the CDC says.
Comments