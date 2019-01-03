Dirty dining: Old fish, potential parasites and more citations at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, several establishments are failing to properly date-mark foods.
A sushi station in DeSoto Square Mall was cited for serving raw fish at risk of containing parasites.
Fusion Sushi, DeSoto Square Mall, 303 U.S. 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton
- A cutting board had cut-marks and was no longer cleanable. An employee was eating while preparing food, according to an inspector.
- There was no proof of parasite destruction or aquaculture documentation for cold-smoked salmon served raw or undercooked at the establishment. The fish needed to be fully cooked or discarded, an inspector said.
- Raw salmon and raw smoked salmon prepared a day prior to the inspection were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the fish.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.
- The establishment had no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food. Rice was being held at a temperature of 110 degrees with no time-as-a public-health-control process in place.
- Cooked rice noodles prepared more than a day prior were not properly date-marked.
Casa Di Pizza, 4658 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.
A container of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.
Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
An inspector observed an employee enter the establishment through the rear kitchen, take a seat at the bar, re-enter the bar and scoop ice to make a beverage without washing hands.
Another employee was observed handling sandwich bread that was ready to be served to customers with bare hands. Corrective action was taken.
Sliced tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, salami and shredded mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.
An air thermometer in a walk-in cooler was not accurate.
An inspector observed spaghetti being inadequately cooled.
Sliced turkey and sliced ham were not properly date-marked.
Longbeach Cafe, 6836 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key
An inspector observed an employee’s cigarettes, drink and cell phone on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.
- There was limescale build-up inside of an ice machine.
Wet wiping cloths were stored in a bucket containing a mix of detergent and sanitizer. Corrective action was taken.
Cooked potatoes were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A restaurant operator put the potatoes in an ice bath.
Raw swai fish was stored over ready-to-eat lasagna in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.
There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.
Spray bottles containing toxic substances were not labeled. Corrective action was taken.
Super 8 by Wyndham, 6516 14th St. W., Bradenton
No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.
Styrofoam plates and bowls were not stored protected from contamination.
The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of food-borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
Whole milk was not properly date-marked after being open for more than 24 hours.
There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of chlorine sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.
There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Apples displayed for self-service were not wrapped up.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
