Need dinner plans for New Year’s Eve? Here are some festive options around Bradenton

Thinking of dining out this New Year’s Eve?
We’re here to help make sure that 2018 leaves a good taste in your mouth with some festive eating options around Bradenton.
Some restaurants are offering great specials to get your night of partying off to a great start, and others will host late-night festivities straight into the new year.
Here are a few to consider:
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cremesh European Restaurant
Cremesh European Restaurant is offering daily menu specials through New Year’s Eve.
Offerings include puff pastry, an entree of scallops and chocolate orange cheesecake.
On New Year’s Eve, each diner will receive a free split of Prosecco.
Details: Open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Closed New Year’s Day. 7232 Manatee Ave., W., Bradenton. cremeshrestaurant.com.
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club in Holmes Beach will offer a gourmet three-course dinner from 5-10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Reservations are recommended.
A cocktail party will kick off at 10 p.m. in the ballroom and will feature a live DJ, light bites, desserts, a midnight Champagne toast and a cash bar. Tickets are $49 each, and space is limited. Ages 21 and up.
Details: 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. Call 941-238-6262. waterlineresort.com/events.
Flavors of India
Flavors of India offers daily lunch and dinner buffets with spreads of great traditional Indian dishes — including plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.
If going out is a stretch, the restaurant also offers online ordering and delivery within a 3-mile radius.
Details: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. 6103 14th St. W., Bradenton.
Mattison’s City Grille
All three Mattison’s locations will be open on New Year’s Eve offering festive dining and live entertainment.
Mattison’s City Grille in Sarasota is a great place to watch the annual pineapple drop, and Mattison’s City Grille at Bradenton Riverwalk offers some of the best al fresco dining around on the Manatee River.
Details: Hours vary by location. Reservations recommended. Mattison’s City Grille at Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. Mattison’s City Grille Downtown Sarasota, 1 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota. Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. mattisons.com.
Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus
Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus in Holmes Beach will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day serving traditional German fare. The menu includes many varieties of schnitzel as well as a special of roasted duck with a choice of potato dumplings or spaetzle noodles.
Enjoy your food with imported wine or German beer on draft.
Details: 4:30-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Reservations recommended. 3246 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach. 941-778-1320. schnitzel.house.
Ortygia
Looking for unique and romantic dining this new year? Ortygia serves up authentic Sicilian fare in a cozy dining space in Village of the Arts. The restaurant will host two seatings on New Year’s Eve with a fixed price menu.
Details: Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Call 941-741-8646 for reservations. $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 1418 13th St. W., Bradenton. ortygiarestaurant.com.
Pier 22
Pier 22 Restaurant in downtown Bradenton will stay open late on New Year’s Eve, and there are two options for celebrating.
Enjoy dining on the first floor and terrace with a chef-created holiday menu, a live DJ, photobooth access, party favors and a cash bar. Reservations are available from 4 p.m. on. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m., but lounge areas will remain open until 1 a.m.
You can make the new year even swankier with a reservation for the VIP Ballroom Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The party features a dinner buffet, open bar, a DJ, photo booth access, party favors and a midnight toast and balloon drop. Access to the party is $149 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Ages 21 and up.
Details: Open 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. New Year’s Eve. 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-8087 for reservations. pier22dining.com.
The Beach House Restaurant
The Beach House Restaurant in Bradenton Beach celebrates the new year with a party and fireworks show over the water.
Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will be food and drink specials, party favors, a photo booth and a live DJ.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday. Fireworks at midnight. The Beach House Restaurant, 200 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach. beachhousedining.com.
Waffle House
In an emergency, there’s always Waffle House. The restaurant does not offer a holiday menu or Champagne, but all of your old favorites will be there. We recommend the pecan waffle.
Details: Open 24/7, 365. 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton and 603 67th St. Circle, Bradenton. wafflehouse.com.
Comments