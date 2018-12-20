More dirty dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for dead roaches, mold

According to the latest inspection report, a Sarasota pizza restaurant was cited for having dead roaches on site.
Several establishments were cited for issues related to handwashing.
Subway, 4850 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- There was a build-up of mold-like substance behind an ice chute, according to an inspector.
Michelangelo Pizza Restaurant, 2957 University Parkway, Sarasota
- There were two dead roaches at a sink near the cook line. Corrective action was taken.
- A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- Wet wiping cloths in use on a preparation table were not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.
- Pizza and garlic knots were stored unprotected from contamination on a counter and display cooler.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no certified food manager for the establishment.
- There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- Multiple handwash sinks were not accessible for employee use due to items being stored in them.
Chicken Salad Chick, 7350 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Multiple cutting boards were stained or soiled.
- A can of olives was dented at the seal. A stop sale was issued.
- The restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Restaurants and Hotels license.
Best Western Plus Bradenton Gateway Hotel, 2215 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.
- Shredded cheddar, cream cheese, hard boiled eggs and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Turkey sausage, sausage, egg and cheese burrito and sausage gravy were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink.
- Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.
- There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation, according to an inspector.
- The interior of a microwave was encrusted with food debris.
Cracker Barrel, 2203 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Coffee filters at the wait station were not stored protected from contamination.
- The floor was soiled in a walk-in freezer and in a dry storage area.
- An in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface in between uses.
- Sirloin steak and beef patties were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Hashbrown casserole was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.
- A probe thermometer was not accurate.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
