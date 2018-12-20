Dirty dining: Rodent droppings prompt closure of popular Bradenton night spot

O’Bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar was temporarily closed last week after an inspector found evidence of rodent activity.
Multiple Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for moldy surfaces and equipment, according to the latest inspection report.
O’bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Unit 601, Bradenton
- O’bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar was temporarily closed on Friday, Dec. 14 after an inspector found evidence of rodent activity.
- Approximately 20 rodent droppings were observed in a walkway between the kitchen and the buffet room. The restaurant operator removed the rodent droppings and cleaned the area.
- Equipment was observed to be in poor repair. A walk-in cooler door pulled away from the door frame, and a cutting board on the cook line had deep cuts that would prevent proper cleaning.
- A reach-cooler gasket, cutting boards on the cook line and walk-in cooler fan blades were soiled, according to an inspector.
- Bay leaves in a dry storage area were not covered. Corrective action was taken.
- A sheet of key lime pie was left uncovered in a walk-in cooler. A chef covered the dessert.
- The restaurant had no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food.
The restaurant passed a Dec. 14 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.
Minnie’s Beach Cafe, 5360 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside an ice bin in the kitchen area.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food eployees in the women’s restroom.
- The exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.
- Cutting boards at a preparation area and cook stations had deep cut marks and were no longer cleanable.
- The restaurant’s consumer advisory for eating raw/undercooked animal food did not meet standards. Corrective action was taken.
Lucky Pelican Bistro, 6239 Lake Osprey Drive, Sarasota
- A walk-in cooler was soiled with slime/mold-like build-up.
- Walk-in cooler or freezer shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.
- An employee was observed dicing cucumbers to be served with raw oysters without being cooked with bare hands. stop sale was issued and the cucumber was discarded.
- The ceiling was soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.
- A fan and a reach-in cooler had an accumulation of food debris/dust/grease/soil residue.
- Sauce was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not marked with the last date were served.
Mike’s Chicken, 5640 15th St. E., Bradenton (mobile food dispensing vehicle)
- The ceiling was soiled with accumulated dust.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- An inspector observed gaskets with a mold-like build-up.
- Shelves in a reach-in cooler were pitted with rust.
- Raw chicken wings, sliced tomatoes, raw Philly steak meat, pork sausage, raw swai fish and raw eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.
- Hot dogs opened the previous day had no date marking.
- Sliced tomatoes prepared the previous day had no date marking.
- Potatoes were observed cooling at room temperature.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to a bag of french fries stored inside.
- There was no test kit on hand to measure the strength of chlorine sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.
- There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
- Raw or undercooked animal foods were offered and the establishment had no written consumer advisory.
The Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
- Raw mahi mahi was stored over chocolate ice cream in a walk-in freezer.
- Hot water was not provided at two employee handwash sinks.
- There was no handwashing sign provided at multiple sinks used by food employees. Corrective action was taken.
- The lids of approximately six food containers were cracked or broken. A manager removed them from use.
- Dish machine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
