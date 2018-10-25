If you ate at this Tampa burger joint recently, officials recommend hepatitis A vaccination

A food service worker employed at Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille in Ybor City has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
The individual worked at the restaurant between Oct. 4 and Oct. 20, an investigation found.
Anyone who frequented the restaurant within the time period and has not previously received a hepatitis A vaccination is advised to do so as soon as possible. Those who have previously had a hepatitis A vaccination do not need to take any additional action.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that attacks the liver. Symptoms include jaundice, fever, diarrhea, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, dark-colored urine and pale or clay colored stool. However, not everyone who is infected will display all symptoms.
Once symptoms appear, no medicine can cure the disease. Most people who are infected get better over time, but hospitalization is sometimes required, according to DOH-Hillsborough.
“DOH-Hillsborough is encouraging all healthcare providers, including hospital emergency departments to stay on high alert and immediately report cases to the Florida Department of Health,” a press release said.
A 24-hour hotline has also been set up for people who have questions about hepatitis A. It can be reached at 813-307-8004.
Doctor’s offices, pharmacies and state and local health departments offer hepatitis A vaccinations. Find out more at vaccines.gov.
