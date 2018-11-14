Need dinner plans for Thanksgiving? Here are some restaurants open around Bradenton

Planning, cleaning, cooking, hosting — Thanksgiving dinner can be a tall order.
If you prefer the turkey without the trouble, the stuffing without the stress, the pie without the politics and the holiday without the hassle, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.
Here is a list of restaurants that will serve up Thanksgiving meals around Bradenton this year.
Did we miss a restaurant? Send us an email at rballogg@bradenton.com and we’ll add it to the list.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans offers a complete Thanksgiving spread for a decent price. Dine-in or order ahead for carryout. Options include a meal for four, eight or eight to ten people.
Details: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 4115 14th St. W., Bradenton and 7393 State Road 70, Bradenton.
Boston Market
Boston Market offers a full menu of Thanksgiving food order for carry-out, delivery or dine-in. In addition to sliced turkey breast and rotisserie chicken, choose from holiday sides, appetizers and whole pies.
Details: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 5002 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. bostonmarket.com.
The Capital Grille
If you’re looking for more of a white tablecloth experience, The Capital Grille in Sarasota offers a traditional holiday meal with a touch of gourmet. The full a la carte dinner menu is also available. Seats go fast, so reserve them early.
Details: Reservations recommended. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 180 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota. thecapitalgrille.com.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
At Cracker Barrel, Thanksgiving is a specialty. The restaurant chain is expected to sell 652,000 pounds of turkey, 8 million ounces of gravy and 1 million slices of pie for the holiday. “Heat n’ serve” and to-go meals can be ordered as soon as 24 hours in advance, and the restaurant chain offers a special “Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressin” meal for dine in guests.
Details: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Dine-in Thanksgiving meal available starting at 11 a.m. 2203 Cortez Road W., Bradenton and 636 67th St. Cir. E., Bradenton. crackerbarrel.com.
Cremesh European Restaurant
Cremesh European Restaurant will offer a set five-course dinner featuring butternut squash soup, pork and onion pate, spinach salad, a choice of entree (roast turkey, turkey and duck roulade or roast pork and vegetarian stuffed mushrooms). Dessert is pumpkin cake with a layer of rum cream and a layer of shredded fresh apples and cream or apple strudel with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. A glass of house wine or beer is included with each adult meal.
Details: Reservation only. Reservations will be accepted from 2:30-4.30 p.m. and 5–7:30 p.m. 7232 Manatee Ave., W., Bradenton. Adults: $49. Ages 12 and under: $15. cremeshrestaurant.com.
Denny’s
Denny’s is open 24/7 and they are offering a special menu for the holidays. The “Festive Flavors” menu features pumpkin spice and cinnamon roll pancakes, turkey and dressing dinners, a holiday turkey melt and pumpkin and pecan pie.
Details: Open 24/7. 610 44th Ave. W., Bradenton. dennys.com.
Der Dutchman
This Sarasota Amish restaurant and buffet is open for Thanksgiving each year with a decadent spread of holiday favorites on the buffet line. Be forewarned, the wait time can be hours once crowds show up.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 3713 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota. Adults: $22.99. Ages 3-10: $10.99. dhgroup.com/restaurants.
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen at Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club in Holmes Beach will offer a gourmet three-course Thanksgiving meal.
First course: Choice of appetizer, including Tuscan kale salad, lamb tartare, or butternut squash soup.
Second course: Choice of entree, including sage-roasted turkey with giblet gravy ($42); blackened grouper ($48); seared scallop and pork belly ($46); or braised short ribs ($50).
Third course: Choice of dessert, featuring chocolate tart, apple crisp or an artisanal cheese plate.
Details: Reservations recommended. Available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. 941-238-6262. waterlineresort.com/events.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral’s holiday dining menu features roasted beef, carved turkey, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole and coconut cake — plus all the usual homestyle buffet offerings.
Details: Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Holiday menu offered daily starting at 4 p.m. and Sunday after 11 a.m. 5525 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. goldencorral.com.
IHOP
IHOP restaurants offer a roasted turkey and stuffing entree on the menu, and they are open on Thanksgiving Day. Alternatively, you can skip right over Thanksgiving and go for the limited-time Grinch pancakes (yes, they are bright green).
Details: Open 24/7. 5427 14th St. W., Bradenton and 6320 State Road 64 E., Bradenton. ihop.com.
Mattison’s City Grille at Bradenton Riverwalk
All three Mattison’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day offering traditional holiday food as well as regular menu options. Reservations are recommended.
Mattison’s catering team will also offer family feasts to-go. The feasts include all-natural, antibiotic and hormone-free oven-roasted turkey, apple walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, giblet gravy, fresh cranberries and rolls. Upgrade the meal with a selection of pies or spiced pumpkin torte. A meal for up to six people with a 12-pound turkey is $149; a meal for up to 10 people with an 18-pound turkey is $189. Orders must be placed by Sunday.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thanskgiving Day. Mattison’s City Grille, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. 941-896-9660. mattisons.com.
Pier 22
Pier 22’s award-winning culinary team will be whipping up a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day. The meal includes roasted turkey, housemade stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, broccoli casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, housemade dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Alternatively, choose from a limited holiday menu featuring appetizers, soups, salads and entrees.
The restaurant will also offer Thanksgiving Day takeout. Options include a meal for four priced at $99 and individual menu items such as fully cooked turkey ($60) two pounds of mashed potatoes and gravy ($8) and two pounds of broccoli casserole ($8). Orders must be placed by Nov. 20.
Details: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Traditional meals are $29.95 for adults and $16.95 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations recommended. pier22dining.com.
Viento Kitchen + Bar at Zota Beach Resort
A Thanksgiving brunch buffet at Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key will feature carved, roasted turkey breast, honey-baked ham, a smoked salmon display, grilled lemon pepper chicken, a chilled seafood bar and chef attended omelet station. A full bar will be offered; upgrade a meal with bottomless mimosas for an extra $10.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Adults: $49.95. Ages 4-11: $24.95. Reservations required. 941-248-1207. zotabeachresort.com.
Waffle House
In an emergency, there’s always Waffle House. The restaurant does not offer a holiday menu, but all of your old favorites will be there. We recommend the pecan waffle.
Details: Open 24/7, 365. 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton and 603 67th St. Circle, Bradenton. wafflehouse.com.
