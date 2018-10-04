Dirty Dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for mold, dirty hands, reusing food

Inspectors say that a number of Bradenton-area restaurants had mold-like substance in their ice machines.
According to the latest inspection report, multiple restaurants also failed to store food at safe temperatures.
Hideko Sushi And Thai, 737 Eighth Ave. W. #126, Palmetto
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed mold-like substance or slime on the ice chute of a self-service drink machine. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw bean sprouts were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees with no method of temperature control.
- Dish machine chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength, according to an inspector.
- The restaurant had no small-diameter probe thermometer to measure the temperature of thin foods.
Ramo’s Deli, 5487 Factory Shops Blvd. Suite FC10, Ellenton
- An inspector observed an employee handle money and then put on gloves to prepare food without first washing hands.
- Tuna salad, egg salad and sauerkraut were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A handwash sink was not functional.
Fresh Burger, 5483 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton
- An inspector observed cut leafy greens, sliced tomatoes and sauerkraut cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The restaurant served undercooked eggs but had no consumer advisory, an inspector said.
- A wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.
- An ice cream scoop was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees in between uses.
Peach’s Restaurant, 3201 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- All of the food in a salad station make table was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Dish machine chlorine sanitizer did not meet the proper minimum strength.
- An inspector observed an employee handling soiled dishes and then clean dishes without washing hands.
- Butter patties were brought back from tables and put back into use at the wait station.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- An inspector observed employee drinks on a cooking and prep table. Corrective action was taken.
Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living, 9085 Town Center Parkway, Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold in the the interior of the ice machine.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
- An inspector observed an in-use wet wiping cloth used under a cutting board at the prep table.
Pinchers Crab Shack, 10710 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance around soda dispensing nozzles in the kitchen and the dining room, according to an inspector.
- Multiple personal employee food items were not properly stored away from food to be served to the public.
Salem’s Fresh Eats, 5605 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Shrimp, potato salad and cheesecake were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A food chopper was soiled with old food debris, an inspector said.
- An inspector observed an employee wipe their face with a towel and then put on gloves without first washing hands.
- A sink used by employees had no hand wash sign.
- A ceiling near a slicer in the kitchen was leaking fluid, an inspector said.
- There was debris on a can opener blade.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
