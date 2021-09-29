Speaking Volumes | It’s Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more at your Manatee Library

Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. Flickr.com

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Sept. 15 and will run for one month until Oct. 15. But do you know why the Sept. 15 date is important?

On Sept. 15, 1821, five Latin American “neighbors” — Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua — all declared their independence from Spain. This year marks their bicentennial Independence Day celebrations!

Your Manatee Library has many books, DVDs, online resources, and other materials to help you learn more about these and the many other Latin American countries.

Interested in the “Pura Vida” or simple life motto of Costa Rica? There is no better guide than Frommer’s, and our 2020 edition will give you the essentials you need on hotels, attractions, active pursuits, restaurants, and more. You’ll almost feel like you are there!

If digital resources are more your style, Hoopla Digital has the e-music CD “Costa Rica” (2014) by acoustic ecologist Beto Bertolini, who records and produces collections of environmental soundscapes. Perfect opportunity to hit play while jotting down your next travel notes.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Are you more of a budding chef? “Gran Cocina Latina: The Food of Latin America” (2012) by Maricel E. Presilla can help you make delicious El Salvadoran pupusas, Mexican tamales, Cuban flan, and nearly 500 other dishes.

If you’d like to learn about history and culture and practice your Spanish skills while cooking and baking, “A Taste of Latino Cultures, Un Toque de Sabor Latino: A Bilingual, Educational Cookbook” (2005) by George Kunzel provides an introduction to six Latin American countries in English and Spanish. I wonder what tasty treats and interesting facts Nicaragua has in store for us in that book?

8/25/2008--Manatee County libraries are a rich source of material on Hispanic Heritage Month. Shown above is the Bradenton Central Library. Bradenton Herald file photo bradenton.com

If you need more of an introduction to the Spanish language, your library card has you covered, with access to print, audio, and online resources. Start off with Mango Languages, a self-paced language-learning system that uses real-life situations and conversations to teach over 70 languages. We also have a bilingual children’s print collection, as well as adult and children’s Spanish fiction, non-fiction, and audiobooks to continue practicing your new language skills.

Many of our DVDs have Hispanic stars or directors at the helm. Oft-polarizing Honduran comedian and actor Carlos Mencia has starred in many stand-up specials, his own TV show, and also acted in the remake of the comedy “The Heartbreak Kid” (2007) with Ben Stiller and the crime thriller “29 Palms” in 2002.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac, better known as Poe Dameron, was born in Guatemala before emigrating to Miami. Check out “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013), for which he received a Golden Globe nomination; this tragicomedy is set in 1961 and follows Davis, a folk singer trying to break into the business, partially inspired by folk singer Dave Van Ronk.

Each of your Manatee Libraries has fun make-and-take craft kits available for families, teens, and adults related to different Latin American countries. Hopefully next year we can invite you to another library Hispanic Heritage Festival to showcase local live music, art, resources, and fun! Adiós!

Your library is online: www.mymanatee.org/library. Free masks are available at all library locations.

Manatee Libraries are fine free! Please note that lost/damaged fees still apply.

Aileen Valdés is the assistant branch supervisor at the Palmetto Library. Speaking Volumes is written by members of the staff at the Manatee County Public Library System.