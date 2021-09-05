Living

A child’s bruises from a fall helped get this toddler aid and teaching tool recalled

Something designed to help your kid learn how to use a bathroom sink shouldn’t set the child up to be injured. That’s why Step2 recalled about 1,600 StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The storage tray with cup holders and step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard to the child.”

The alert says Step2 says it knows of this happening 20 times, “including one child sustaining minor bruises after falling from the tower.”

This covers model No. 4134, which can be found on the bottom of the tower, with manufacturing code Nos. 10-2020, 3-2021, and 5-2021 on the removable seat/step. They sold on the Step2.com and Amazon.com websites for about $100.

Step2 StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower 2.png
Where to find the manufacturing code on the StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Step2 is eating the cost on this recall, offering a refund, a credit on another Step2 product or, for Amazon buyers, an Amazon gift card. Contact the company at 800-347-8372, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Religion

Jewish congregations turn to livestreams, outdoor services as COVID-19 concerns once again loom over high holiday celebrations

Living

Reports of abnormal periods after COVID-19 vaccinations prompt NIH to award funding to study potential link

Living

Everyday Heroes: She helps hungry by making thousands of snack packs

September 03, 2021 4:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service