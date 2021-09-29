5 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

The Downtown Bradenton Public Market (formerly the Bradenton Farmers Market) returns to Old Main Street October through May with a bounty of food, arts, shopping and fun to enjoy.

Are you ready for the weekend? Us, too. And if you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, Sept. 24-26, 2021.

Two fall pumpkin festivals are happening this weekend around Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Pumpkin fest

Fruitville Grove Farm Market’s 33rd annual Pumpkin Festival features a free petting zoo, playground, live music, circus performances, decorated photo spots and costume contests. Admission is also free.

Activities in the $1-$10 range include pony rides, carriage rides, a wildflower maze, a kids fun zone with a zip line, and pumpkin painting.

Food trucks and food vendors will be on site every day of the festival.

Masks will be required indoors, on hay rides and in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October. Fruitville Grove, 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Free admission. $5 parking.

Info: fruitvillegrove.com.

“Warriors on the Water” will feature a food truck rally, kids activities, lawn games, vendors and live music at Phillippi Estate Park in Sarasota this Saturday. Provided Image Warriors on the Water

Warriors on the Water

This community event in support of local veterans will feature a food truck rally, kids activities, lawn games, vendors and live music at Phillippi Estate Park. There will also be prize drawings.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Warriors on the Water, a Sarasota non-profit that offers fishing charters and networking for veterans and active military members who experience anxiety, depression or PTSD.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $5 presale; $10 day of the event.

Info: warriorsfish.org.

Oil Painters of America at ArtCenter Manatee

An exhibition opening this weekend at ArtCenter Manatee will feature more than 110 original oil paintings, including still lifes, portraits and landscapes, in a plethora of colors.

“Artists, collectors and art enthusiasts will find an unparalleled collection of traditional oil paintings representative of the high quality of work being produced by the nationally and internationally acclaimed group of oil painters in this exhibition,” organizers say.

Details: The Oil Painters of America Eastern Regional Exhibition is on display Sept. 28 – Oct. 22. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon., Fri. and Sat.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue., Wed. and Thurs. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.

Farmers’ markets

Downtown Bradenton Public Market: Formerly the Bradenton Farmers Market, this weekly community gathering returns this Saturday with a fresh new name. But you’ll still find a bounty of produce, food, handcrafted goods, arts, music, cooking demonstrations and more along Old Main Street. The market offers more than 40 vendors.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct.-May. Old Main Street, Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/public-market.

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Local musicians are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

▪ The Addams Family 2 (PG): 7:45 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Respect (PG-13): Time T.B.A. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.

Do you know of a local event that’s coming up, or have a suggestion for our things to do list? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.