5 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

A second grader gently lifts a sea star in Mote Marine Lab’s Touch Tanks at Manatee Elementary School. Bradenton Herald file photo

Are you ready for the weekend? Us, too. And if you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, Sept. 17-19, 2021.

Discount weekends at Mote Marine

Mote Aquarium is offering discount admission to Florida residents on weekends throughout September. Tickets must be purchased in advance online using the discount code “HALF.”

Mote’s resident creatures include aquatic reptiles, otters, sharks, colorful fish, manatees, sea turtles and more.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. Regular admission is $18 for ages 3-12; $24 for ages 13 and up. Half-off for Florida residents on weekends through September.

Info: mote.org. 941-388-4441.

“Doubt: A Parable” at Manatee Performing Arts Center

It’s closing weekend for the Manatee Players’ production of “Doubt, A Parable.” The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama examines the nature of morals and truth in the setting of a New York City Catholic school in the tumultuous 1960s.

“’Doubt: A Parable’ is an exquisite, potent drama that will raise questions and answer none, leaving the audience to grapple with the discomfort of their uncertainties,” a show preview states.

Details: Through Sept. 19. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

ArtCenter Manatee hosts frequent exhibits of local and regional art. Take a piece of local art home from the gallery’s Artists’ Market. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

‘Create’ at ArtCenter Manatee

Works of local art, diverse in medium and subject matter, are on display in a new exhibit called “Create” at ArtCenter Manatee. Entries were selected from a four-county area, according to gallery staff.

“Making selections for an exhibition with so many outstanding entries was not an easy task...” wrote juror Caui Lofgren, chair of the fine art program at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

“My decisions were informed by the ways the works speak to one another and the ways in which so many artists eloquently meet the moment by responding to recent pivotal shifts fueled by social media, Black Lives Matter, the #metoo movement, COVID, and the devastating effects of climate change.”

Details: “Create” runs Sept. 8-24. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon., Fri. and Sat.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue., Wed. and Thurs. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.

The Good Liquid Brewing Company in Bradenton. Courtesy of Good Liquid Brewing Company

Craft brewery fun

Craft beer bash at Good Liquid: Good Liquid Brewing Company in Bradenton will celebrate head brewer Mike Krail’s birthday this Saturday with an all-day craft beer release party.

The event will feature a rotating selection of 40 sour beers, including fruit, dessert and mixed drink-inspired brews. Other beer styles, plus wine and cider, will also be available for sipping. Good Liquid’s kitchen will serve up casual beer pairings, and a kettle corn vendor will also be on site.

Details: 12-9 p.m. Saturday. Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Yappy Hour at Motorworks: Motorworks Brewing’s monthly canine extravaganza is back.

Dog owners are invited to sip craft beer and grab a bite from a food truck, shop from local pet supply vendors and let their leashed pets enjoy the beer garden.

Each month’s event benefits a local pet rescue organization and includes a silent auction and raffle items.

Brunch is available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, and there will also be live music to enjoy in the beer garden from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Details: Yappy Hour happens from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Farmers’ markets

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Local musicians are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

▪ Cry Macho (PG-13): 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Those Who Wish Me Dead (R): 9:45 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.

Do you know of a local event that’s coming up, or have a suggestion for our things to do list? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.