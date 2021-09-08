5 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

ArtCenter Manatee hosts frequent exhibits of local and regional art. Take a piece of local art home from the gallery’s Artists’ Market. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Are you ready for the weekend? Us, too. And if you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, Sept. 10-12, 2021.

‘Create’ at ArtCenter Manatee

Works of local art, diverse in medium and subject matter, will be on display in a new exhibit called “Create” that opens this week at ArtCenter Manatee. Entries were selected from a four-county area, according to gallery staff.

“Making selections for an exhibition with so many outstanding entries was not an easy task...” wrote juror Caui Lofgren, chair of the fine art program at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

“My decisions were informed by the ways the works speak to one another and the ways in which so many artists eloquently meet the moment by responding to recent pivotal shifts fueled by social media, Black Lives Matter, the #metoo movement, COVID, and the devastating effects of climate change.”

Details: “Create” runs Sept. 8-24. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon., Fri. and Sat.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue., Wed. and Thurs. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.

“Doubt: A Parable” at Manatee Performing Arts Center

It’s opening weekend for the Manatee Players’ production of “Doubt, A Parable.” The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama examines the nature of morals and truth in the setting of a New York City Catholic school in the tumultuous 1960s.

“’Doubt: A Parable’ is an exquisite, potent drama that will raise questions and answer none, leaving the audience to grapple with the discomfort of their uncertainties,” a show preview states.

Details: Sept. 9-19. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

The fearsome “Hole in the Head Gang” is in the business of robbing trains; see if you’ve got what it takes to survive an encounter during the Florida Railroad Museum’s train robbery ride this weekend. Florida Railroad Museum

Train robbery ride at the Florida Railroad Museum

All aboard and full steam ahead to the Wild West, where the plucky traveler can stake a claim to adventure.

But wait — there are valuable goods stowed on your locomotive, and bandits are roaming the countryside.

See if you can survive an encounter with the “Hole in the Head Gang” during the Florida Railroad Museum’s train robbery ride. Grandparents ride for free during this special event.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish. Ages 3-11: $12. Ages 12 and up: $16.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Head to Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch or Sarasota for a farmers’ market this weekend. Bradenton Herald file photo ttompkins@bradenton.com

Farmers’ markets

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Local musicians are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

▪ Free Guy (PG-13): 8:15 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Jungle Cruise (PG-13): 10:15 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.

