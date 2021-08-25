5 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

The Florida Martime Museum in Cortez Bradenton Herald file photo

Are you ready for the weekend? Us, too. And if you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, Aug. 27-29, 2021.

Craft fair at Mixon’s

A craft fair at Mixon Fruit Farms will feature family fun and a host of arts, craft and food vendors.

There are also fudge, ice cream and other treats to enjoy at Mixon’s Groveside Cafe.

Add a ride on the Orange Blossom Tram through the citrus groves; it’s $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Free.

Info: mixon.com.

Florida Maritime Museum

Florida Maritime Museum documents the age-old relationship between Floridians and the water.

Visitors will find marine life displays, historical photos and documents and a gift shop. A current special exhibit explores Florida’s hurricane history.

On the second and fourth Saturday of each month, the museum hosts a “Music on the Porch” outdoor jam session. From 2-4 p.m., local pickers and players come together to share tunes and singalongs with the crowd.

Masks are currently required for all guests inside the museum buildings.

Details: Open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free.

Info: floridamaritimemuseum.org. 941-708-6120.

Farmers’ Markets

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Local musicians are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events. This weekend, check out some free circus performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com.

Railroad adventure

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king.

Weekend rail rides through rural Manatee County make for a fun family adventure, and there’s also lots to explore in the history museum.

This Saturday, the museum is offering a special summer night ride from 7:30-9 p.m.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ages 3-11: $10. Ages 12 and up: $14.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car and its radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

▪ Paw Patrol (G): 8:15 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Grease (PG): 9:45 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.

Do you know of a local event that’s coming up, or have a suggestion for our things to do list? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.