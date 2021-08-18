5 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

A night at the ballpark is always fun, and the Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders keep things interesting with special offers and events at home games. Bradenton Marauders

Are you ready for the weekend? Us, too. And if you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, Aug. 20-22, 2021.

A night at the ballpark is always fun, and the Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders keep things interesting with special offers and events at home games. Provided Image Bradenton Marauders

Bradenton Marauders home games

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders are home at LECOM Park this week for a six-game series with the Clearwater Threshers.

The Marauders will host a youth sports night on Friday. And on Saturday, the team is partnering with the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce to pay tribute to the Bradenton Nine Devils. The segregation-era baseball team played in the Florida State Negro League from 1937-1956.

“It is important that our community see the historical significance of African Americans in baseball, coupled by the fact that such a legacy has roots right here in our very own Manatee County,” MBCC president Tarnisha Cliatt said in a press release.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$11.

Info: milb.com/bradenton.

The Manatee Players will welcome audiences back to the theater with a production of “Pippin” from August 12-22, 2021. Diane Broda Manatee Performing Arts Center

‘Pippin’ at Manatee Performing Arts Center

The Manatee Players will welcome audiences back to the theater this season with a production of hit musical “Pippin.”

The show follows the story of young Pippin, son of Emperor Charlemagne, as he seeks his place in the world and the meaning of life.

The Players will present their take on the 2013 Broadway revival of the musical. The Tony-award-winning revival introduces a circus theme and live circus acts into the tale. It’s also full of colorful costumes and set pieces.

Details: Aug. 12-22. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $33-$38.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Sarasota-based blues guitarist Gary Drouin is this month’s talent at Mattison Riverwalk Grille’s Blues Brunch. Mattison's

Live blues and brunch

Good food and good tunes are in store on Sunday at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

The Bradenton Blues Brunch will feature a live performance from a local blues act and a chef-crafted menu of brunch delights.

This month’s talent is Sarasota blues guitarist Gary Drouin of the Memphis Rub Band.

The event is a partnership between the restaurant, Realize Bradenton and the Bradenton Blues Fest.

Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverfront Blvd. # 120, Bradenton. Reservations recommended.

Info: 941-896-9660. mattisons.com.

Head to Oneco, Lakewood Ranch or Sarasota for your farmers’ market needs this weekend. Bradenton Herald file photo ttompkins@bradenton.com

Farmers’ Markets

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Local musicians are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events. This weekend, check out some free circus performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car and its radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

▪ Paw Patrol (G): 8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Snake Eyes (PG-13): 10:25 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.