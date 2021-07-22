Living

Your handheld fan might catch fire. So a national pharmacy chain just recalled them

Handheld fans should cool you down, not threaten to burn you. That’s why Rite Aid recalled 9,700 rechargeable handheld fans sold at its stores from April to June.

The exact problem, as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice states: “The fan’s lithium ion battery can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.”

Rite Aid knows of two incidents when fans overheated and started smoking.

The recall covers item No. 9050103, three-speed fans that came in blue, pink and purple. Rite Aid’s asking consumers to stop using the fans and contact them for refunds on the $10 fans.

For questions or refunds, call Rite Aid at 800-748-3243, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
