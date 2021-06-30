Living

Babies suffering broken noses helped cause a recall of 86,000 stroller accessories

Nothing about a stroller should injure an infant, much less break a baby’s nose. That’s why UPPAbaby recalled 86,000 accessories designed for use with the company’s RumbleSeat strollers.

The exact problem, as stated in the company’s recall alert: “The subject product may detach if the latch is misaligned upon installation or from a child forcefully kicking the seat from behind, posing a fall hazard to the RumbleSeat occupant.

And UPPAbaby says it’s received “135 reports of detachments, including 77 incidents resulting in bumps, scraps and two reports of broken noses.”

This covers adapters included with RumbleSeat model Nos. 0252, 0917 and 0918 and other adapters that work with that model, but don’t have a yellow latch. Those with a yellow latch are fine.

UPPAbaby is offering replacement, although you could probably get a refund if you preferred and pressed for it. To register for a replacement, fill out the form on the UPPAbaby website. To ask questions, call 844-823-3132, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Living

Biden plans broad competition order following M&A surge

Pets

Ask the Vets: How to help a dog who’s scared of fireworks this Fourth of July

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service