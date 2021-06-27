Living

Dole fruit recalled in the United States and Canada on cyclospora concerns

The possibility of cyclospora contamination caused Dole to recall its Fresh Blueberries in four states and two Canadian provinces.

The CDC describes symptoms of cyclospora infection as including “watery diarrhea (most common); loss of appetite; weight loss; cramping; bloating; increased gas; nausea; and fatigue.” Without treatment, these maladies can hang around for a month or longer.

Dole’s FDA-posted recall notice didn’t detail how the cyclospora threat was determined, just that the concern limited itself to blueberries sent to Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin and, in Canada, Alberta and British Columbia.

The lot codes for the recalled blueberries are 14632, 15032, 15046, 15646 and 15648 for the 6-ounce containers; 15032,15046, 15132, 15148, 15146, 15232, 15332, 15646 and 15648 for the 1 pint containers; 14632, 14732, 15032, 15046, 15232, 15446, 15432, 15646 and 15648 for the 18-ounce containers; and 15132, 15148, 15146, 15332, 15446, 15432, 15848 and 15846 for the 24-ounce containers.

If you have recalled blueberries, either return them to the store for a full refund or throw them out. Those with questions can call Dole at 800-356-3111, 24 hours a day.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Living

Poland creates outrage by limiting Holocaust restitutions

Living

Ask Angi: 8 things you can do to get the most out of your air-conditioning

Living

Calming computer jitters: Help for seniors who aren’t tech-savvy

Living

In Germany, Blinken joins initiative to combat Holocaust denial and ignorance

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service