Focus on Manatee | There are opportunities for all to create the future for our children

A few weeks ago, I sat at my table in Anna Maria Oyster Bar, a plastic bucket in the center filled with pencils, index cards and sight words. Waiting for students to get off the bus on the first day of the Dive Into Reading Summer Program, I wondered who would pick me as their mentor. When a rising third grader arrived and sat down in the seat beside me, we hit it off. Together, we have enjoyed reading, listening, writing and of course, breakfast. When you eat together, you bond over pancakes, hash browns, eggs and watermelon.

Created by John and Amanda Horne of Anna Maria Oyster Bar in partnership with Manatee County School District, the program helps children make learning gains over the summer.

It is equipped with books the students can select and take home, certified teachers and food. My team members from Manatee Community Foundation have joined me as mentors, along with many caring volunteers recruited by the Hornes.

With a challenging year of school behind us, the summer months are filled with activity supporting continuous learning.

It is a critical time for the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. Focused on ensuring that students can read on grade-level by the end of the third grade — when young people begin reading to learn — the work requires active participation from parents, community members, nonprofit organizations, media and business leaders. Supporting the dedicated work of our school district and its teachers, we can make a difference.

Manatee Community Foundation invests in education throughout school year and now, the months in which student who are already behind are likely to experience learning losses.

Exposure to opportunities in higher education is another way to set up younger students for lifelong success.

This summer, a grant from Manatee Community Foundation will help UnidosNow expand its successful Future Leaders Academy programs for middle school students and elementary school girls. The goal is to improve post-secondary readiness for low-income, first- generation Latino students during a year of COVID-19 losses by working closely with the youth and their families to create a college-going culture. Students and parents will develop leadership skills while helping families in the community get access to education and health resources, including those related to COVID-19.

This year Manatee Community Foundation awarded nearly $250,000 in scholarships for high achieving students pursuing education after high school. Each one has an inspiring story.

Kiarra Louis recently graduated debt free from University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee after receiving scholarships from the foundation and others. With her vision, this first-generation high school student was also a first-generation college student, graduating in less than four years. She has been working with the Patterson Foundation and its Digital Access for All initiative. We will eagerly follow her story and more like hers.

Long before high school or college graduation, the table gets set. During the first three years of a child’s life, brain development is going wild, enriched by reading and talking.

Volunteer Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) is a free program for Manatee County children who turn four by September of the given year. Data shows that children who receive VPK in the year prior to entering kindergarten are more likely to be on target for learning on level with their peers and reading at grade level by third grade.

But nearly 17% of eligible children in Manatee County are not in the program. This summer, Manatee Community Foundation is funding an outreach and awareness campaign through the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County to reach areas that are under-represented in the VPK program. We hope to ensure that all parents and caregivers know it is available to them (and the benefits of VPK to their children).

At Manatee Community Foundation, we are in a unique position to bring people together to discuss challenging issues in our community. Education is one of them, with all of the factors required for student and family success.

How can you help? There are many ways. Connect with United Way Suncoast, our lead for the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading in Manatee County. Support local nonprofits that enrich opportunities for children and families to prepare for a lifetime of success. Give to the Manatee Chamber Foundation, the backbone organization for REACH Manatee, a coordinated effort to increase education after high school. Volunteer for a literacy program that gets results. Read to the children in your life.

Manatee Community Foundation is the home to several charitable funds that support gains in learning and family engagement in education. Let us know how we can help you find your sweet spot in this work.

Everyone can make a contribution to uplift students, who are also the future of Manatee County. It will not be long before the first day of the new school year, and with our community’s efforts, our kids will be ready.

Manatee Community Foundation has awarded $40 million in grants and scholarships since 1998 through the vision of its donors. Susie Bowie is executive director. Email SBowie@ManateeCF.org to learn more.