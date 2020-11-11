512,000 three-wick candles got recalled. High flames have burned people and furniture

The Grateful Sonoma Goods for Life branded three-wick candle U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Three-wick candles send a strong scent into the air. But the Sonoma’s Goods for Life three-wick candles send flames too strong to be safe into the air, which is why Kohl’s recalled 512,000.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.”

Kohl’s has received 29 reports of high flames and/or breaking glass containers, five of which involved minor burns to people and six involved minor property damage such as burn marks on furniture, carpets and countertops.

The candles have a date code of 10/19, 6/20 or 8/20. Click here to see the full listing of 30 models recalled. They were sold in Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com from December 2019 through last month for about $20.

Customers with a receipt can return the candles for a full refund. Customers without a receipt can return the candles for a store credit.

Anyone with questions should call Kohl’s at 855-564-5755, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

