Speaking Volumes: November is National Diabetes Month. Here’s how you can learn more

November is National Diabetes Month, designated to raise awareness of the causes, prevention and management of the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30.3 million people in the United States have diabetes, with Type 2 diabetes accounting for approximately 95 percent of diagnosed cases.

In addition, 84.1 million people have prediabetes.

Your local library is a great place to find information about diabetes.

The recently released “Diabetes Head to Toe,” published by the Johns Hopkins University Press, is a comprehensive guide with up-to-date expert advice for those with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Topics range from diagnosis to medications to cutting-edge treatments on the horizon.

“What do I Eat Now?: A Step-by-Step Guide to Eating Right with Type 2 Diabetes” by Tami A. Ross and Patti B. Geil is available in print or as an eBook on the library’s database, Hoopla. The authors tackle the challenge of eating healthy in today’s labyrinth of ultra-processed foods and hidden sugar.

If you’re not familiar with the database Hoopla, it is an excellent source for health information in both English and Spanish. It can be found on the library website under “Download & Stream.”

Hoopla offers 50 current titles on diabetes. Among them is “The Diabetes 2-Month Turnaround” written by Laura Hieronymus and Stacy Griffin and published by the American Diabetes Association. Intended for those recently diagnosed who may feel overwhelmed or unprepared to make lifestyle changes, each week focuses on a key area of diabetes self-care.

For the parents of children with Type 1 diabetes, Jeff Hitchcock has written “101 Tips for Parents of Kids with Diabetes.” Hitchcock formed the support group Children with Diabetes after his daughter was diagnosed with the disease at age 2, and he struggled to find resources and information.

For young children, Ann Dennis has written “Taming the Diabetes Dragon.” Colorful illustrations depict all the ways the town of Pancreas can protect themselves from the dragon, Diabetes.

Animal lovers will enjoy Stephany Shaheen’s “Elle & Coach.” It’s the true-life account of the bond between Shaheen’s daughter, Elle, and a Labrador Retriever trained to alert Elle when her blood sugar levels rise too high or fall too low.

Nutrition plays a vital role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes. The library system has a large collection of cookbooks available in print and digital formats.

America’s Test Kitchen’s “The Complete Diabetes Cookbook” begins with an overview of Type 1 vs. Type 2 diabetes, the role of carbohydrates, and the importance of limiting refined starch and sugar. The 400-plus recipes range from appetizers to “special treats” and emphasize focusing on ingredients, not just calories.

Regular exercise is also a key component in the management of diabetes, and the library can help you with that too. Take a look at our online calendar of events and you will find classes in yoga and dance at the libraries.

Call your local branch for more information on available titles.

You also can access the library via the internet at mymanatee.org/library.

Mary Lysaght is the assistant supervisor at the Rocky Bluff Library.