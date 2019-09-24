Amish Kitchen: A preview of Lovina’s next cookbook and sharing a lemon pie recipe

Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop a runaway horse An Ohio trooper in Wooster jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse reportedly said the horse had been frightened by a loud noise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Ohio trooper in Wooster jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse reportedly said the horse had been frightened by a loud noise.

A big thank you to all of the readers who came to my book signing at the Nappanee Public Library in Indiana. Thanks for all the kind words and encouragement.

Thank you to my great friend Ruth for furnishing the transportation and always being so helpful in any way she can. Thanks also to my daughters Verena, 21, and Lovina, 15, for attending with me. Their support and help always mean so much.

I want to thank Brittney from the library for hosting the event. Before leaving for home, we had a nice fun time with a reader named Jessica, her mother and her three children.

Jessica’s grandmother is battling that dreadful disease dementia, but always finds comfort holding my columns in her hand. May God be with her and her loving family as they go through a heart-breaking trial in life.

Son Kevin, 14, went hunting Saturday with son-in-law Mose as his guide. It was youth season and Kevin shot a doe that provided us with a big amount of meat. My husband Joe cut it and got it ready for the freezer.

Last year, Kevin also shot a deer during youth season. Mose also was his guide last year. With his disability, Kevin appreciates the help from Mose in making it possible for him to hunt. It gives him a happy feeling to be helping with providing food for the table as well.

I want to share the news of my next cookbook, coming in April 2020. We’ve worked hard on these recipes and had photographers here for four days taking photos of food. I appreciate their respect in keeping us out of the pictures except for our hands.

My friend Ruth also worked hard in getting the cookbook typed for the publisher and helping test recipes or having others help test them. My daughters spent many hours preparing food for this cookbook.

The cookbook will be called “Amish Family Recipes: A Cookbook across the Generations” and published by Herald Press. I am excited to see the finished result and hope you will enjoy the recipes included in this book. I will share a recipe this week from the new cookbook.

Daughter Elizabeth and children Abigail, 3, and T.J., 9 months, and daughter Susan and children Jennifer, 20 months, and baby Ryan, 7-1/2 weeks, came for the day. Fun, fun, fun for this Grandma but I admit I feel tired as I write this.

It is always so sweet to see the little rays of sunshine. They grow so fast and I want to treasure every moment I can spend with them.

As I was hanging laundry, Abigail trailed behind me asking one question after another. Such sweet, innocent children. She loves to say her prayer out loud when we eat. Jennifer also likes to bow her head and pray, peeking up to see if we are seeing what she is doing.

Tuesday is the wedding day of nephew Marvin and Lori. We have plans to attend. It will be different not to help cook at a family wedding, but they do things differently there than we do in Michigan.

A reader asked several questions about our weddings. They wondered if the cost of our weddings is high. I would think the highest cost is the food and the rented wedding cook wagons and cooler.

Our clothes are all sewn at home so the cost of that isn’t as much, and we have weddings at our homes so there’s no cost for that. All our help is free, too, although we do buy small gifts of appreciation for the cooks, table waiters, etc.

These gifts are tools, Tupperware, towels, dishes, kitchen items, bedding or just anything useful.

God bless all of you.

Lemon pie

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated lemon rind

3 eggs (separated)

1 1/2 cups boiling water

6 tablespoons sugar

1 regular 9-inch pie shell, baked

Instructions: In a medium saucepan, combine cornstarch, 1 1/4 cups sugar, lemon juice and lemon rind. Separate eggs from yolks, then beat yolks and add to cornstarch mixture. Slowly stir in boiling water. Over medium heat, bring mixture to boiling and cook on slow boil for 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour into pie shell.

Separately beat eggs whites until stiff but not dry. Beat in 6 tablespoons sugar, one tablespoon at a time. Spread the meringue over top of pie, spreading to the edge to seal in the filling. Bake in 425-degree oven for 4 to 5 minutes or until meringue is browned. Cool on rack away from draft. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, The Essential Amish Cookbook, is available from the publisher, Herald Press, 800-245-7894. Readers can write to Eicher at PO Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.