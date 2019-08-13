Amish Kitchen: Welcoming a new baby to the family and sharing a recipe for freezer corn

Protesters react to prison sentence for Amish farmer Reactions from outside the Federal District Courthouse from the sentencing of Samuel Girod, an amish man who made and sold products labeled for medicinal use, including Chickweed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reactions from outside the Federal District Courthouse from the sentencing of Samuel Girod, an amish man who made and sold products labeled for medicinal use, including Chickweed.

This is Susan, Lovina’s second-oldest daughter, who is writing this column this week. I decided to write for Mom since I haven’t been able to do too much since baby Ryan joined our family.

He’s doing a good job with breast feeding, which I’m thankful for. Today I’m spending the day at my parents’ house.

Jennifer, who is 18 months, is still trying to get used to being a big sister to Ryan. She’s a daddy’s girl so she doesn’t like it when Mose holds baby Ryan. It will take a while for Jennifer to adjust to having a little brother.

Mose’s brother Alvin and his wife Suzanna, and their two boys Caleb and Isaiah, brought supper in Saturday night. She made homemade pizza and salad.

On Sunday, Mose’s two sisters and their families brought over lunch. They brought chicken to grill and also a burrito casserole. Mose’s sister Hannah and Leroy have five children: Loren, Jayden, Alissa, Lillian and Jared. Mose’s sister Esther and Wayne have one child, Darren. Mose is from a family of 12 and a lot of them still haven’t seen Ryan, so we are expecting more company yet.

Mose’s brother Roman came to see baby Ryan before he headed to Montana. He’s moving there, so it will be different to not see him when we visit the rest of the family. He used to live an hour and a half north, where two of Mose’s other brothers and families live.

Sisters Verena and Lovina helped me a lot with my laundry and other house work. They also help me with keeping Jennifer out of trouble. They are good with children. I’m going to miss them when they go home. Seems the day goes a lot faster when you have somebody older to talk to and not just the babies.

Mose and I had our third anniversary on Aug. 5. Sister Loretta had to remind us because we both forgot. It doesn’t seem like we’ve been married for three years already. Life flies by way too fast. Seems it gets busier the older I get.

Mom and my sisters are canning sweet dill pickles for me so I have enough for next year. Mose and I didn’t get any planted in our garden this year so Mom had plenty for us.

Sister Elizabeth and children are also here at my parents’ today, so she is helping, too. They also are helping me with my freezer corn. I’m out of freezer corn so it will be nice to have more. Corn is always good with mashed potatoes and gravy.

I want to can some pizza sauce and tomato juice this year. I’m hoping our tomatoes do well. I’m out of pizza sauce since I use it a lot. I love to make my pizza casserole. I think Mose gets tired of it, but I haven’t made it in a while now.

Mose does a lot of my gardening so I have been spoiled. He’ll bring the stuff in when it’s ready. I’ll probably be canning red beets since they are ready. I haven’t canned red beets yet since I have been using Mom’s.

Mose’s mother and father have church Sunday. Lord willing we are hoping to attend. Sister Verena said she’ll go with us to help. It will be fun to take little Ryan to church for the first time. Mom gave me a lot of outfits for Ryan.

Baby Ryan received several Amish outfits as gifts. Amish boys typically wear solid-colored pants with suspenders and a solid-colored shirt. Provided photo

We used cousin Joseph’s wife Amanda’s recipe she had in the family cookbook for freezer corn. I will share it with you this week.

It’s been a long but enjoyable day. God bless you.

Freezer corn

4 quarts fresh-cut corn, uncooked

1 quart water

4 heaping teaspoons salt

3/4 cup sugar

Instructions: Simmer corn, salt, and sugar in 1 quart of water for 10 minutes. Then immerse pot in cold water right away. Put corn and water mixture in containers and freeze.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, The Essential Amish Cookbook, is available from the publisher, Herald Press, 800-245-7894. Readers can write to Eicher at PO Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.