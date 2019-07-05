Amish Kitchen: Grandchildren add fun and happiness, even in times of loss

Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop a runaway horse An Ohio trooper in Wooster jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse reportedly said the horse had been frightened by a loud noise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Ohio trooper in Wooster jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse reportedly said the horse had been frightened by a loud noise.

Now that we have turned the calendar to July, we are more than halfway through 2019.

July 1 was daughter Loretta’s birthday. She turned 19. Son Benjamin is also 19, until his birthday on July 14.

It always brings back memories from the year they were born. My dad died at age 69 six weeks before Loretta was born. Then we had church services at our house when Loretta was 5 weeks old.

With Loretta being our fifth child and my oldest only being 6 at that time, I do not know how I did it. I remember that I said never again would I host church services with a 5-week-old baby.

I depended a lot on my mother and five sisters to help out and get my cleaning done for church services.

Loretta’s boyfriend Dustin, Loretta, daughter Verena and son Kevin went fishing on a nearby lake on Dustin’s pontoon. On Loretta’s birthday, the girls helped get laundry washed before they left. In the evening, Tim, Elizabeth, Abigail and baby Timothy, Mose, Susan and Jennifer also came in honor of Loretta’s birthday. Pizza and chicken wings were on the menu.

Tim, Mose, Dustin and son Benjamin are on vacation this week. Son Benjamin is gone for three days fishing on Lake Erie with a few friends. They are camping in tents close to the lake. They planned to go walleye fishing on the lake. I’m sure he’s having an enjoyable time, but the house seems empty without him around.

Cucumber vines begin to stretch across the garden. Provided photo

Yesterday, Tim and Elizabeth left Abigail, 2, and 6-month-old Timothy (or T.J., as little Abigail calls him) here, as Tim and Elizabeth were heading to town with horse and buggy. We had fun watching them. Abigail likes to follow Kevin around and ask him one question after another. Kevin does a good job entertaining her.

When she heard Loretta had a birthday, Abigail said, “My birthday is Sept. 10 and I will be 3.” I was surprised that she knew that.

The grandchildren add so much fun and happiness to our life. My dad would always joke around and say if he had known the grandchildren would be that much fun, he would have had them first.

We are having more goodies from the garden, although it seems later than other years. We had quite a few days of 90-degree weather with high humidity. Tonight we had a shower, so the rain makes it more bearable. The garden was in need of rain.

Today I went with my husband Joe to the doctor. They did an EKG and found he has fluid around his heart. He has an open wound on his leg that doesn’t want to heal, and his legs and feet are swollen.

The doctor gave him a few antibiotics and wants to see him in a few days. They also did some more tests and blood work, which should tell us more when we go back.

Meanwhile, the doctor ordered him to keep his feet elevated and to stay out of the hot sun. Joe sees the garden get more weeds and thinks he should go work out there. A big garden is nice to have, but it requires a lot of labor.

We traveled to Bryant, Indiana, to Aunt Lizzie’s funeral last week. We saw many uncles, aunts and cousins. It was different not to see Uncle Elmer with Aunt Emma. I’m sure it refreshed everything with losing her husband not too long ago.

After the funeral, the six of us sisters walked through Aunt Lizzie’s house reminiscing of long ago. How well I remember when Uncle Chris and Aunt Lizzie packed up their belongings and we helped them move to this home.

Only a pole barn to move into, but now the property has two houses, a big barn and two chicken barns. Their daughter Lovina and husband Pete and family live in the big house. I’m sure with Aunt Lizzie gone, the little house will seem empty.

Life goes on, changes are made — God helps us accept these changes, but it all takes time to heal.

God’s blessings to all.

Old-fashioned cucumber salad

1 large cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1–2 tablespoons sugar, if desired

Instructions: Combine cucumber, bell pepper and onion in a bowl. Combine water, vinegar, salt and optional sugar, and pour over vegetables. Refrigerate briefly before eating, or make ahead for the next meal.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, The Essential Amish Cookbook, is available from the publisher, Herald Press, 800-245-7894. Readers can write to Eicher at PO Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.