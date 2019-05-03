Speaking Volumes: Learn more about legendary actress Audrey Hepburn on her 90th birthday

Classy and an icon, Audrey Hepburn is forever immortalized as one of the most elegant women of the 1900s. But she was also bright, compassionate and lovely. She would have celebrated her 90th birthday on May 4.

You may know her as the run-away princess from “Roman Holiday,” or the independent tenant in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” or the screeching Cockney flower girl who is transformed in “My Fair Lady.”

You may even know her for her work with UNICEF in the late 1980s.

Before her death in 1993, Hepburn put all her energy into every role. Whether she cheerfully sang and danced in “Funny Face” with Fred Astaire, or loudly screeched at Rex Harrison in “My Fair Lady,” she was wholly into the part.

Four of Hepburn’s most popular movies have been added to the United States National Film Registry by Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” — including the film that shot her to stardom, “Roman Holiday.” (“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “My Fair Lady” and “Sabrina” also got that honor.)

Who else could play a princess so well, especially one who delightfully runs away for a day to play around Rome? She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing that princess and numerous awards throughout her lifetime.

But Hepburn wasn’t a fan of the Hollywood stardom. She’d rather be at home with her family or on set working. Her upbringing gave her not only a European aristocratic aura (her mother being, in fact, a baroness), but an amazing work ethic from ballet lessons and a deep desire for world peace from almost starving during the Winter of Hunger during World War II.

For more insight into Hepburn’s life, check out either of these two biographies by two of her children: “Audrey at Home” by Luca Dotti or “Audrey Hepburn, an Elegant Spirit” by Sean Hepburn Ferrer.

Dotti shares his mother’s stories through often-cooked meals and recollections of her past. Meanwhile, Ferrer does similar work with a more intimate tone and plenty of home photographs.

Biographist Donald Spoto does a wonderful job capturing Hepburn in “Enchantment: The Life of Audrey Hepburn”.

For children (or children at heart), “Audrey Hepburn” by Ma Isabel Sanchez Vegard and illustrated by Amaia Arrazola is part of a juvenile biography collection called “Little People, Big Dreams.” It’s a wonderful introduction to Hepburn as more than just a classic Hollywood star — it follows her from childhood during WWII in the Netherlands, trying ballet, switching to acting, staring in big movies and winning awards, and becoming a UNICEF ambassador and meeting children from all over the word. The art is bright and full of life — much like Hepburn herself.

These books, movies and more are available for borrowing through your local Manatee County library. Celebrate Hepburn’s birthday by watching one of her wonderful films or reading about her.

Olivia Tucker is a Braden River Library assistant. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.