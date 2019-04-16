Lovina Eicher’s family enjoyed their first meal of dandelion greens last week. Provided photo

It is 5:30 a.m. on a Thursday here in Michigan. It sounds windy outside. The temperature shows 38 degrees. It feels good to have heat coming through the vent from our coal stove in the basement.

After having 70-degree weather, the house was too warm, so we let the fire in the stove go out. But because of the colder weather, my husband Joe started it again. Daughters Elizabeth and Susan have plans to come, so at least it will be nice and cozy for the little sweeties.

Usually the girls come on a Wednesday, but on Tuesday my sister Emma and her daughters Elizabeth and Emma, my daughters Elizabeth and Susan and I went to the Amish garage sales. We took Emma’s baby Jessica and grandson baby Timothy along.

Granddaughters Abigail and Jennifer stayed here with daughters Verena and Loretta. Of course sister Emma and I had almost more fun helping out with our grandchildren than shopping.

Our daughters were fortunate to get many good bargains in clothes. With the price of material so high, it pays to get garage sale-priced clothes (including the time it saves), and it was also fun just spending the day together.

I saved myself quite a few days of sewing with the clothes I bought, and the prices were reasonable. It seems the boys are always in need of pants and I was able to get some in their size.

While we were at the garage sale, my husband Joe was home planting an early garden. Now let’s hope it doesn’t get too cold and we will have the fruits of his labor next month. Joe would like to buy or make a small greenhouse so he could experiment starting a garden a lot earlier. I have no interest in doing that, but if he’s willing to do the work I’m all for it.





We enjoyed our first meal of dandelion greens this week. We eat them in a salad with homemade sour cream and hard-boiled eggs diced up in it. Some of the children just don’t get the excitement I have when I bring in that first batch of dandelion greens.

Son Benjamin, 19, left for work at 4:30 a.m. and son Joseph, 16, left for work at 5 a.m. At 6 a.m. daughter Lovina, 14, and son Kevin, 13, get up to get ready for the school bus. Lovina leaves at 6:45 a.m. and Kevin’s bus comes at 7 a.m. or later. He is still riding to school with the county bus, as he needs the lift for his wheelchair.

When the girls come home today, we probably will do some more cleaning. I am trying to stay calm and not think about the sewing I need to get done for the upcoming wedding of niece Elizabeth and Manuel, along with the cleaning.

It all usually falls into place, and it’s not that we can’t host church services with some dirty corners. That is not at all the point of cleaning, for it is just a deadline to get it all done so it’s cleaned for a while.

Last Sunday, our neighbors hosted church services and had the youth singing in the evening. It was warm enough to take Kevin with the pony cruiser and our pony Stormy. It’s easier for Kevin to get in than the buggy. We all went back for supper and singing in the evening.

Tim and Elizabeth and Mose and Susan came here after church and went back for supper and singing, too. The afternoon was spent relaxing and resting and the little ones took naps.

Daughter Verena’s friends came through to pick her up to go to the singing. Sons Benjamin and Joseph spent all weekend in Indiana at their friend’s house. They weren’t home in time to go to the singing.

By 8:30 p.m. everyone was back home, so it was nice to all get to bed early.

This week I will share a recipe a reader sent to me. God bless you.

Zucchini fritters

1 pound zucchini, unpeeled and grated

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced

1 teaspoon fresh chives, minced

1 cup buttermilk pancake mix

1 egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Directions: Combine all ingredients except the oil, stirring well. Heat oil to 375 degrees. Drop mixture by tablespoons into hot oil. Cook until golden brown, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Yields about one dozen fritters.

