Speaking Volumes: Celebrating the 80th anniversary of ‘The Grapes of Wrath’

On April 14, John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” celebrates its 80th year.

The 1939 novel remains a quintessential piece of American literature still read in homes and classrooms throughout the country. It is a Pulitzer Prize winner and served as inspiration for the Oscar-winning 1940 film of the same name.

“The Grapes of Wrath” is the story of an Oklahoma farming family, the Joads, driven from their homestead during the Dust Bowl and traveling west toward California seeking work and a new start.

Steinbeck’s story captured the real plight of millions of Americans whose agricultural livelihood was destroyed by this ecological disaster that struck an already-struggling country amid the Great Depression.

“The Grapes of Wrath” was America’s best-selling book of 1939 and its true-to-life story created a political frenzy.

In California, many public libraries refused to carry the novel and book burnings were held.

The story was condemned by Oklahoma representatives in Congress as “a lie” and a “creation of a twisted, distorted mind.”

Conversely, it was staunchly defended by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who was so moved upon reading that she called for reform to labor laws governing migrant camps like the one depicted in the novel.

Hollywood director John Ford rushed to create the 1940 classic film version starring Henry Fonda, which is widely considered one of the greatest American films of all time.

Steinbeck went on to win the National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize for “The Grapes of Wrath,” and in 1962 he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“The Grapes of Wrath” remains not only a popular novel, but also a teaching tool for educating readers of all ages about the challenges faced by American families during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl.

