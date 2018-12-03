Baby Talk: What we can learn 100 years after the Spanish Flu epidemic

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918.
It was the deadliest in history and affected 500 million people around the world, one third of the world’s population. Moreover, it is estimated it took the lives of anywhere from 20 million to 50 million people.
In that number, 675,000 were Americans.
The flu was first observed in Europe, especially Spain — that’s why it has been called the Spanish Flu. It spread to other countries in Europe, the United States and part of Asia and eventually hardly a spot on the planet was not infected.
The flu is still with us. Recently, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) released a report that more Americans were killed by the flu last year than at any time in 40 years. There were more than 79,000 people hospitalized and illnesses hit record highs.
The CDC’s report states that one possible reason for the high death rate last year was because the number of people who got flu shots was unusually low. Only 37 percent of the adult population got the vaccine, the lowest rate in 8 years.
Children fared better with a vaccination rate of 58 percent. One reason there were less people getting the vaccine is that it was reported early during flu season, which runs October-April, that the vaccine for 2017-2018 was not effective.
There are usually two choices when getting the flu vaccine. One vaccine has three strains of the virus, the trivalent vaccine — two strains of influenza A, one of influenza B. Some manufacturers are adding a second influenza B strain.
The first vaccine is called the trivalent and the second is the quadrivalent. This year, there are six types of vaccines available. The CDC does not recommended one particular vaccine. The guidelines from the CDC are based on age and other medical conditions. Your health care provider would be your best guide to which vaccine is best for you and your family.
The reason we get shots year after year is because different strains of influenza circulate the globe. A vaccine from last year may not work as well the following season. Scientists study trends and determine which strain of virus needs to be included in the vaccine from year to year. For decades scientists have been trying to develop a universal vaccine, one that would protect against another pandemic.
The CDC works diligently to keep us healthy. They collect, compile and analyze information on flu activity year round. They also publish a weekly surveillance report on where the flu is most active titled Flu View.
Children are one of the most at risk for suffering the ill effects of the flu. We already are seeing children admitted to the hospital with the flu.
If you have not already gotten your flu vaccine, talk with your health care provider on which vaccine is best for you to protect not only yourself, but all those you love.
Katie Powers, R.N., is a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal educator at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Family BirthPlace. Her column appears every other week in Healthy Living in the Bradenton Herald. Contact her at katie.powers@mmhhs.com.
